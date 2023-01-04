Validates Support for Platform Features Identified in the Dresner Advisory Wisdom of Crowds Analytical Platforms Report

Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering provider of an augmented analytics platform for decision intelligence, is identified as a Top-Rated Vendor in Dresner Advisory Wisdom of Crowds Analytical Platforms 2022 Edition. The new report assessed sixteen vendors. Ratings are based on collective functionality as reported and confirmed by vendors and weighted by user and analyst importance. Included in the assessment are scores for data engineering, data catalog, self-service BI, embedded BI, and data science and machine learning. Vendors had to demonstrate sufficient capabilities in at least four of these categories to be included.

Key Points:

Pyramid Analytics is a Top-Rated Vendor in Dresner Advisory Wisdom of Crowds Analytical Platforms.

Integrated Analytical Platforms provide many benefits versus best-of-breed in 2022, according to users surveyed for the report.

Organizations with Integrated Analytical Platforms reported it was easier to find analytical content.

Organizations applying consolidation and standardization in pursuit of cost and complexity containment favor an integrated single-vendor Analytical Platform.

Guided Analytics® importance is increasing because it improves time to insight and action.

Governed self-service remains a top priority.

Download Dresner Advisory Wisdom of Crowds Analytical Platforms for free.

Dresner Advisory Services defines Analytical Platforms as integrated technology environments that include all needed functionality to support multiple analytical or business intelligence (BI) use cases, including data engineering, data catalog, self-service BI, data science and machine learning, embedded BI and analytics, and cloud support.

Decision Intelligence is the Next Big Analytics Innovation

The next major innovation in analytics is Artificial Intelligence (AI). Applying AI across Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science is what separates decision intelligence from traditional business intelligence tools such as Microsoft Power BI, Qlik, and Tableau. AI lowers the skills barrier by automating the highly technical work needed to prepare and analyze data and create and share reports and dashboards.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers data-driven insights for anyone to make faster, optimized decisions. The Pyramid Platform provides instant access to any data, enables automated governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need, from the simple to the sophisticated. By uniquely combining Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science with AI guidance in a single environment, the Pyramid Platform reduces cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics.

Complete, Unified Decision Intelligence Platform

For the new study, Dresner asked respondents to quantify seven specific advantages and disadvantages associated with the use of single-vendor integrated analytical platforms. Dresner found that, "Overall flexibility and state-of-the-art functionality are now the least advantageous attributes of integrated platforms (compared to most advantageous for best-of-breed approaches). In return, cost reduction, security, platform management, and user and data governance become far greater advantages of single-vendor integrated platforms. While acknowledging trade-offs, we also note that the sum of mean benefits is clearly higher for integrated platforms versus best-of-breed in 2022."

Only the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform unifies Data Preparation, Business Analytics, and Data Science on a single, integrated platform. This eliminates the need to use multiple disparate tools and the associated license cost and management complexity. Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), rapid rollout and Return on Investment (ROI), direct query access to all available data, and industry-leading user adoption means faster time to value. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform can be deployed on-premises, into a private or public cloud, embedded into other apps or delivered through Managed Services Providers (MSP).

Quotes

Omri Kohl, CEO and Co-Founder, Pyramid Analytics: "Dresner Advisory Wisdom of Crowds Analytical Platforms report is a valuable guide for consumers of both business intelligence and analytics solutions and developers of those products and platforms. Knowing the rigorous and multi-dimensional methodology used by Howard Dresner and his team makes Pyramid Analytics coming out as a Top-Rated Vendor of Analytic Platforms that much more gratifying."

Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer, Dresner Advisory Services: "We congratulate Pyramid Analytics for its success in this year's report. Pyramid Analytics demonstrated a strong showing across many of the key criteria that customers use in assessing Analytical Platform vendors. In a competitive market, our research and evaluation showed Pyramid as a top-rated vendor."

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is what's next in analytics. The award-winning Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers insights for making faster, optimized decisions by providing direct access to any data, enabling governed self-service for any person, and meeting any analytics need in a no-code environment. The Pyramid Platform uniquely combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment with AI guidance, reducing cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, enterprise-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated. Schedule a demo.

Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Investors include H.I.G. Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital, and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005209/en/

Contacts:

UK

Alex Izza

Resonance

+44 (0) 759 189 9654

pyramidanalytics@resonancecrowd.com

US

Heather Racicot

Resonance

+1 360-632-5616

pyramidanalytics@resonancecrowd.com

Chas Kielt

Vice President, Global Corporate Communications, Pyramid Analytics

617.687.3371

chas.kielt@pyramidanalytics.com