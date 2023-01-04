Griffith Foods: Good for Consumers, Good for the Planet

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / As new applications of fruit become more popular across foodservice, protein processing and the snacking segments, we can see the potential for fruit-forward innovation making a tremendous impact from a sustainability standpoint. That's why Griffith Foods is proud to partner with International Agriculture Group, an organization focused on reducing food waste by striving to use the entire crop of peeled green bananas to produce NuBana Green Banana Powder.

Green bananas are naturally rich in resistant starch, making NuBana Green Banana Powder a great source of insoluble dietary fiber. NuBana is also rich in magnesium and potassium-nutrients that are highly beneficial to consumers' health yet typically under-consumed. With its naturally occurring nutritional benefits and International Agriculture Group's mission to reduce food waste, NuBana Green Banana Powder serves as an ideal flour alternative for the health of consumers and the globe alike.

About Griffith Foods

At Griffith Foods, our purpose defines who we are, what we do, and why we exist, highlighting what makes us distinct and authentic in the marketplace. We help our partners meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers in ways that respect and sustain the planet. Our care and creativity mean we'll find the right mix of global reach and local impact to serve the earth and nourish all of us who call it home.

Our Sustainability Platform of People, Planet, and Performance guides how we behave, conduct business, and treat people, ensuring that everything we do leads to responsible growth for our entire ecosystem.

People

We take care of our employees and the communities in which we do business.

Planet

We all share one Earth, and we take environmental action to responsibly care for it.

Performance

We operate ethically and strategically to create a positive impact for our business and for all of those with whom we interact.

Griffith Foods

View original content here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Griffith Foods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Griffith Foods

Website: https://griffithfoods.com/

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Griffith Foods

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/733948/Good-for-Consumers-Good-for-the-Planet