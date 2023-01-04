Carlos Gallardo, Chairman of Almirall, will represent the company in a session scheduled at 9am Pacific Standard Timeon January 10th, 2023

Almirall, S.A. (ALM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, USA from 9-12 January 2023.

Carlos Gallardo, Chairman and CEO of Almirall, is scheduled to give a presentation at 9 am Pacific Standard Time (6pm CET) on January 10th, 2023. The presentation will be available at https://www.almirall.com/investors

Almirall's executive team will host one-on-one investor and business development meetings in San Francisco from 9 to 12 January 2023. The individual meetings will take place at the same time as the annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. For more information and to schedule an investor or business development meeting, please contact Pablo Divasson del Fraile, at pablo.divasson@almirall.com.

About Almirall

Almirall is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health. We collaborate with scientists and healthcare professionals to address patient's needs through science to improve their lives. Our Noble Purpose is at the core of our work: "Transform the patients' world by helping them realize their hopes and dreams for a healthy life". We invest in differentiated and ground-breaking medical dermatology products to bring our innovative solutions to patients' needs.

The company, founded in 1943 and headquartered in Barcelona, is publicly traded on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM). Throughout its 79-year history, Almirall has retained a strong focus on the needs of patients. Almirall has a direct presence in 21 countries and strategic agreements in over 70, with about 1,800 employees. Total revenues in 2021 were 836.5 million euros.

For more information, please visit almirall.com

Legal warning

This document includes only summary information and is not intended to be exhaustive. The facts, figures and opinions contained in this document, in addition to the historical ones, are "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on the information currently available and the best estimates and assumptions that the company considers reasonable. These statements involve risks and uncertainties beyond the control of the company. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those declared by such forward-looking statements. The company expressly waives any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, goals or estimates contained in this document to reflect any changes in the assumptions, events or circumstances on which such forward-looking statements are based, unless required by the applicable law.

