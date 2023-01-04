Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2023) - Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (OTCQB: WDGRF) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Mr. Richard Naden has been retained as a Senior Petroleum Advisor to the Company, to consult on matters related to oil and gas production, exploitation and enhanced recovery for the Company's Permian Basin focused US Subsidiary, Wedgemount Texas Corp.

Mark Vanry, President and CEO of Wedgemount comments, "We couldn't be more pleased to have Richard join the Wedgemount team and work in coordination with our geoscience and field operations groups. Richard brings a wealth of both North American and International experience which will be invaluable in helping the Company achieve its goal of growing both production and reserves on our recently acquired Willowbend property located in central Texas. In particular, Richard's engineering perspective in well planning, recompletions, stimulation and enhanced oil recovery is a perfect fit for the mature conventional assets found in central Texas."

Richard Naden is a US-based advisor and senior petroleum consultant having spent 30+ years focused on domestic and international oil and gas development. His past experience as a professional engineer in both technical and executive roles, includes VP, Engineering and Operations with Baytex Energy, then founding Enriched Petroleum Consulting and carrying out prominent consulting assignments with Pearl E&P, P1 Energy, and Bankers Petroleum. Richard has extensive expertise in asset reviews, due diligence, economic modeling, field exploitation, secondary and enhanced recovery schemes, and production operations. Mr. Naden has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Calgary.

About Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources is a junior natural resources company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, discovery and advancement of natural resource projects in North America.

