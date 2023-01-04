Recognized innovator will contribute to WEF's Centre for Cybersecurity's initiative to address systemic challenges, improve digital trust, and build cyber resilience

SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today announced it has joined the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Global Innovators Community. The Global Innovators Community is an invitation-only group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of ethical technological and business model innovation. SecurityScorecard was the only security ratings company to be honored as a 'Tech Pioneer' by the World Economic Forum in 2020, and as a global innovator, SecurityScorecard will continue to contribute content and insights to WEF's Centre for Cybersecurity. SecurityScorecard CEO and co-founder, Aleksandr Yampolskiy, will attend the Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos, Switzerland this month.

"The World Economic Forum is pleased to welcome SecurityScorecard," says Verena Kuhn, Head of the Global Innovators Community at the World Economic Forum. "As a member of the Forum's Global Innovators Community, SecurityScorecard will have the opportunity to engage with the world's foremost public- and private-sector leaders, many of whom are focused on mitigating global cyber risk."

"Geopolitical tensions, increased nation-state activities, and a more interconnected world has made the job of cyber defenders extremely difficult, necessitating the need to measure and quantify risk with SecurityScorecard's trusted ratings data," said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard. "We are honored to join the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community to join other leaders in driving meaningful progress towards making the world a safer place."

As the world's most comprehensive ratings platform for identifying and quantifying cybersecurity risk, SecurityScorecard customers and partners can instantly measure their organizations' security posture and improve their resilience with trusted, real-time security ratings data.

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas. Established in 1971 as a nonprofit foundation and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, it is independent, impartial, and not tied to any special interests.

About The Global Innovators Community

The Global Innovators Community is a group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency.

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Waterman, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 12 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 30,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight. SecurityScorecard is the first cybersecurity ratings company to offer digital forensics and incident response services, providing a 360-degree approach to security prevention and response for its worldwide customer and partner base. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every organization has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005269/en/

Contacts:

Derek Delano

SecurityScorecard

ddelano@securityscorecard.io

(646) 457-4513