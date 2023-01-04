The Independent Order of Foresters: Foresters Financial launches Foresters Renew

A benefit to help members reskill and upskill to support their

long-term economic well-being

BROMLEY, United Kingdom, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresters Financial (Foresters), the mutual organisation that's boldly redefining the finance industry through innovation, purpose, and wellness, today announced the launch of Foresters Renew grants.[1]





Foresters Renew is a new member benefit aligned with Foresters core purpose to enrich the well-being of members, their families and their communities. [2][3]

Many of our members are faced with uncertain times as the world of work has transformed with digital and technological advancements post-pandemic. There is a new-found need to future-proof people's skills and ease this transition for those who want and need to learn and grow.

Foresters Renew will provide opportunities for members to gain new marketable skills in support of their professional goals and career growth through continuous learning, and the means to do so by offsetting costs through reimbursements or financial assistance. The grant can be used toward course tuition and course-specific required materials such as books and tools.

"We're very excited and proud to introduce Foresters Renew and to be the first fraternal organisation to offer a reimbursement or continuing education benefit to our members," said Louis Gagnon, Foresters Financial Global President and CEO. "Foresters members now have the opportunity to strengthen and maintain their skills to make their goals more attainable, differentiate their professional profile, explore new challenges and take the next steps in their careers."

"With our working lives projected to extend ever-longer, re-skilling and continuing development is becoming critical. The launch of Foresters Renew opens up opportunities for our members to take advantage of developing themselves and their careers at any age, in a range of courses and industries. It is an addition to how we are enriching the lives our members through education benefits and one that can really make a difference in our members lives." said Nici Audhlam-Gardiner CEO Foresters Financial UK.

The Foresters Renew member benefit offers up to 375 grants annually to eligible member applicants. The grants will be equally divided between Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, with each having 125 grants available across two cycles. Each grant is valued up to $/£1,000 (in local currency). Members in Canada and the United States must enroll in courses within North America, while members in the United Kingdom must enroll in courses within the United Kingdom.

Courses eligible for reimbursement or financial assistance include, but are not limited to, formal college-credit courses, both online and in-person; non-credit or non-degree adult education courses; private, business, or technical school courses; and recertifications for existing licenses. Eligible courses must have an evaluation component offered by an accredited private or public institution.

"In an environment defined by increasing economic uncertainty, we're honoured to introduce this benefit and advocate for the long-term economic well-being of our members, while also alleviating onerous educational costs - that's life insurance with a larger purpose," Mr. Gagnon added.

Beginning on 3 January 2023, Foresters members are invited to apply for Foresters Renew grants. Grant applications will be reviewed and awarded on a first come, first served basis. Applicants must be Foresters members, in good standing, and at least 18 years of age. Members are eligible to receive one reimbursement/financial assistance grant per year; applications are accepted throughout the calendar year until spots are filled. Dependents of members are not eligible to receive this benefit.

For more information about Foresters Renew and other member benefits, please visit Foresters.com

Financial Solutions with a Larger Purpose

Foresters goal is to develop innovative member benefits, products, and service offerings that promote a lifetime of well-being, and align with Foresters fraternal purpose to enrich the lives of families and their communities. That's financial solutions with a larger purpose.

Bringing a better, new normal to everyday families, Foresters offers a suite of unique member benefits and is redefining the conventional financial services model. Member benefits include the Foresters Go wellness app, opportunities for competitive scholarships, community volunteer grants, document preparation services to prepare wills, health care directives and powers of attorney, Lifelong Learning, MemberDeals, and more.

About Foresters Financial

Foresters Financial is redefining the life insurance and individual savings industry across the UK, Canada and U.S. by enriching the lives, communities, and overall well-being of its members. For nearly 150 years Foresters Financial has been dedicated to its members' and offers a suite of member benefits bringing improved financial security and overall wellness to everyday families.

In the UK Foresters offers a range of savings and investments and protection products and remains one of the largest providers of children's savings investments. Foresters offer simple, affordable products and members are offered a choice in how they do business, from online to the opportunity of receiving financial planning either face to face or via video appointment. With around 200 Financial Advisers available you can be assured of personal attention and a quality service.

Foresters Financial, Foresters, Foresters Care, Foresters Moments and Helping Is Who We Are are trade names and trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters, 789 Don Mills Rd, Toronto, Canada M3C 1T9 and its subsidiaries.

Registered Office: Foresters Financial, Foresters House, 2 Cromwell Avenue, Bromley BR2 9BF. Registered in England number FC2825. Branch No. BR723. For more information, please email membership@foresters.co.uk. Foresters Financial and Foresters are trade names and trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Road, Toronto, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit foresters.com



[1] Foresters Renew is administered by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS). Eligible members may apply subject to the eligibility criteria.





[2] Description of member benefits that you may receive assumes you are a Foresters member. Members must be 18 years of age or older and must have an active Foresters Plan and maintain it in good standing. Foresters member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific Eligibility requirements, Definitions and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice.





[3] Foresters Financial, Foresters, Foresters Care, Foresters Moments, Foresters Renew, Helping is Who We Are, Foresters Go and the Foresters Go logo are trade names and/or trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Road, Toronto, ON, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.

