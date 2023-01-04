Orion Oyj: Orion and Amneal enter strategic partnership - Orion receives exclusive licence to commercialise Amneal's generic products in Europe, Australia and New Zealand

ORION CORPORATION

4 JANUARY 2023

Orion and Amneal enter strategic partnership - Orion receives exclusive licence to commercialise Amneal's generic products inEurope, Australia and New Zealand

Orion Corporation today announced it has signed a long-term license agreement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialise Amneal's generic products in Orion territories.

Under the terms of the agreement, Orion is granted exclusive licence to commercialise and sell Amneal's generic products in most parts of Europe as well as in Australia and New Zealand. The initial portfolio will include a mix of generic products commercially available in the U.S. today, as well as selected pipeline products currently under development. Initial products will be registered throughout Europe, Australia and New Zealand starting in 2023, with launches expected over the coming years.

"We are delighted to announce this collaboration with Amneal, and we look forward to working together to bring these treatments to patients," said Dr.Liisa Hurme, President & CEO of Orion. "This agreement expands our footprint in the European generics market as well as in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, it supports our growth strategy and is yet another fine example how Orion grows its business through high-quality strategic partnerships."

Chirag Patel and Chintu Patel, Amneal Co-Chief Executive Officers, stated, "International expansion is a key strategic priority for Amneal and today's announcement demonstrates our commitment to execute on that. As a company, we are extremely focused on finding partners who share our same values, ethics and ambitions, and we truly could not have found a better European partner than Orion. We are excited to bring our medicines to the second largest global pharmaceutical market, and we hope that today is only the beginning of our work together."

Orion and Amneal will work together to develop and register products to Orion markets.

About Amneal

About Orion

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



