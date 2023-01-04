DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Block Listing Interim Review

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Block Listing Interim Review 04-Jan-2023 / 13:42 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Dalata Hotel Group plc

LEI: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04

Date: 04 January 2023

Name of applicant: Dalata Hotel Group plc Name of scheme: Save as You Earn Scheme Period of return: From: 1 July To: 31 December 2022 2022 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 137,609 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last - return (if any increase has been applied for): 6,359 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 131,250 Name of applicant: Dalata Hotel Group plc Name of scheme: 2017 Long-Term Incentive Plan Period of return: From: 1 July To: 31 December 2022 2022 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 7,449 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last - return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): - Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 7,449 Name of contact: Aoife Boland Telephone number of contact: 01 206 9400

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 Category Code: BLR TIDM: DAL,DHG LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 213336 EQS News ID: 1527455 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1527455&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2023 08:42 ET (13:42 GMT)