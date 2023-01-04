Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.01.2023
WKN: A2DHKM ISIN: SE0009160922 Ticker-Symbol: DC1 
Berlin
04.01.23
16:39 Uhr
0,328 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
04.01.2023 | 16:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of AdderaCare AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (11/23)

AdderaCare AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North
Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in AdderaCare AB. 

Short name:   ADDERA   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0009160922
----------------------------
Order book ID: 129533   
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be January 20, 2023.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
