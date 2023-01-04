The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) says that polysilicon prices have fallen by more than 42% since November, when the raw material reached its highest price point.The silicon branch of the CNMIA has released an update on polysilicon prices. It reports that prices for monocrystalline silicon currently range from CNY 148 ($21.50)/kg to CNY 182/kg, while polycrystalline silicon prices are between CNY 145/kg and CNY 177/kg. Compared to the peak registered in November, the average price of the raw material has fallen by more than 42%. The CNINA said the decline was due to a slight ...

