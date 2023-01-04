Anzeige
WKN: 924454 ISIN: US8321561032 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
04.01.23
15:30 Uhr
20,130 US-Dollar
-0,300
-1,47 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
04.01.2023 | 16:38
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Midland Secures $5 Million in SoftSound Noise Wall Contracts

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, was recently awarded $5 Million in SoftSound® Noise Wall contracts for the I-495 Express Lanes Northern Virginia Extension (NEXT) project.

Smith-Midland is working with Shirley Contracting Company out of Lorton, Virginia, and The Lane Construction Corporation, out of McLean, Virginia, to produce 24-foot wide ground mounted Noise Walls, 20-foot wide structure mounted Noise Walls and 10-foot wide precast retaining walls. Delivery is scheduled to begin later this year with production coming out of the Company's Midland, Virginia plant.

"Our patented Absorptive SoftSound®Noise Barriers provide excellent noise blocking qualities, incredible durability, and are environmentally friendly, making them a strong investment for any infrastructure project. We look forward to seeing these panels in action throughout the Mid-Atlantic region," said Ashley Smith, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Smith-Midland Corporation.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks® Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall®, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Media Inquiries:
scrandall@midlandadvertising.com
(540) 439-8056

Sales Inquiries:
info@smithmidland.com
(540) 439-3266

Investor Relations:
Steven Hooser or John Beisler
Three Part Advisors, LLC
(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733952/Smith-Midland-Secures-5-Million-in-SoftSoundR-Noise-Wall-Contracts

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
