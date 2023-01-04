Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

US6744341057 Oblong Inc. 04.01.2023 US6744342048 Oblong Inc. 05.01.2023 Tausch 15:1

CA85236R2063 Spark Energy Minerals Inc. 04.01.2023 CA84652L1085 Spark Energy Minerals Inc. 05.01.2023 Tausch 1:1

