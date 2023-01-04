Deployment of VCAS SaaS on Amazon Web Services brings new operational efficiencies and reliability at scale

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Swisscom, a longstanding Verimatrix customer, has deepened its relationship with Verimatrix to include the full SaaS offering of the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS), migrating from on-premises security to cloud-based anti-piracy operations.

Providing significant efficiencies of scale, the migration from on-premises to a SaaS-based VCAS on Amazon Web Services (AWS) enables Swisscom to future-proof its anti-piracy efforts.

"Having relied upon the on-premises VCAS solution for more than eight years, Swisscom is confident in its move to SaaS-based content security through Verimatrix," said Marco Lötscher, head of the technology group at Swisscom TV Smart Products. "The migration makes sense for our business, as it only furthers the value that Verimatrix brings us by enabling more streamlined operations that are accompanied by the reliability of AWS. Our new cloud-based security operations provide Swisscom with the customizability, flexibility and innovation that we need to best serve our customers."

"It's long-time customers such as Swisscom that serve as testaments to Verimatrix's commitment to superior customer service, ongoing innovation, and greater ease of use," said Andrew Bear, head of VCAS business at Verimatrix. "We're pleased to announce this latest milestone in Swisscom's use of Verimatrix VCAS, as it assures all stakeholders that its valuable content is consistently protected at scale."

About Swisscom

Swisscom is Switzerland's leading telecom provider and one of its foremost IT companies, headquartered in Ittigen, close to the capital city Berne. Its subsidiary Fastweb has built up a strong position on the Italian market. Swisscom brooks no compromise when it comes to serving customer needs; it focuses on service and quality and invests massively in the networks of the future. In Switzerland, Swisscom offers residential customers an extensive range of TV, mobile telecommunications, and other services. For business customers, its portfolio includes network, cloud, and ICT services. In Italy, Swisscom's Fastweb offers a range of broadband, TV and mobile telecommunications services for residential customers and a comprehensive portfolio of ICT, cloud, and security services for business customers. Swisscom is 51% Confederation-owned, is one of Switzerland's most sustainable and innovative companies, and employs around 19,000 people. Visit www.swisscom.ch.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

