CANAL+ TELECOM, NAGRA and Otodo Innovate with New Mobile Application Securing Connected Devices and Smart Home Users



04.01.2023



The first-of-its-kind solution combines consumer-controlled home automation with trusted industry-leading security to deliver innovative high-value service offerings for the telco's subscribers. Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, Phoenix, (AZ), USA and Paris, France - January 4th 2023 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and media and entertainment solutions, today announced a collaboration with CANAL+ TELECOM - a subsidiary of Canal+ Group operating in Guadeloupe, Saint Martin, Saint Barthelemy, Martinique, French Guiana and Reunion Island with 150,000 subscribers - and Otodo - a home automation company that provides telecom operators and service providers with a white label platform enabling smart home services. To broaden CANAL+ TELECOM's value-led service offering, NAGRA Scout, the intelligent connected lifestyle security solution, and Otodo's home automation and control application are connecting to offer first-of-its-kind smart home automation with security aimed at increasing subscriber brand loyalty. NAGRA Scout reliably identifies and classifies devices, giving consumers full visibility on everything connected in the home. This information is further used to validate new equipment connected to the network and assess its security level. Easy-to-follow security suggestions help consumers keep their devices and data safe. In addition to home network monitoring and content filtering, NAGRA Scout manages security alerts for illicit threats and delivers home network intelligence to service providers, like CANAL+ TELECOM, that can inform traffic shaping, improve customer service, and ensure optimal individualized experiences for consumers. Telecom operators, like CANAL+ TELECOM, often support subscribers by providing the secure hub of the connected home. CANAL+ TELECOM's home application, Ma Maison CANALBOX, developed in collaboration with Otodo, provides a value-added service that enables users to control any connected home device from a single application. Partnering with NAGRA Scout, the telco can offer differentiating new features combining security and automation to ensure an integrated and individual smart home experience. "With increasing cyber risks, our subscribers look to us to equip them with the latest innovations to make managing digital lifestyles easy and secure," said Ayme Makuta Mbumba, CEO at CANAL+ TELECOM. "Otodo's home automation experience and NAGRA's proven and trusted background in managing complex security environments made them the obvious partners for this CANAL+ TELECOM project. We particularly liked the focus on consumer lifestyle behavior as part of the design of the NAGRA Scout solution and the solution's ability to easily integrate to any number of other partners we may want to feature via our app." The NAGRA Scout and Otodo solution, that is currently being developed, arms CANAL+ TELECOM with an offering consumers can use to easily configure their home IoT environment to keep step with busy lifestyles via the Ma Maison CANALBOX app. In parallel, NAGRA Scout works in the background to keep consumers safe by monitoring device vulnerabilities and shielding them from malicious websites. "As we leverage our expertise to help consumers navigate today's connected landscape, we are also setting the stage for tomorrow's digital economy. NAGRA Scout is essential in this process, putting the consumer at the heart of our vision as we help our customers navigate today's highly dynamic market" said Nancy Goldberg, EVP and Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at NAGRA. "Not only do we keep consumers safe, but we also equip our customers with insight on network and device usage which can be used to inform investment decisions," she continued. Commenting on the collaboration, Otodo's CEO Eric Denoyer said "our combined solution helps CANAL+ TELECOM to diversify its subscriber offering and to streamline and simplify consumer's daily interactions with their connected devices through a single secure app". With the evolution of connected lifestyles and Web3 technologies, security and interoperability are key ingredients. By incorporating support for the Connectivity Standards Alliance Matter specification, this collaboration is creating the secure foundation of a new generation of digital home security solutions that make it easy to adopt additional consumer-focused services. The solution will be showcased at CES 2023 from January 5 to 8 on the NAGRA booth #51716, located in the Smart Home area of the Venetian Expo. To schedule a meeting at the show, click here. For more information on NAGRA Scout, click here. About NAGRA NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. About the Kudelski Group The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com About CANAL+ TELECOM CANAL+ TELECOM, a subsidiary of CANAL+Group, is a telecommunications operator that provides internet and telephony offers named "CANALBOX Offers" to individuals and companies in the French overseas territories. Please visit canalbox.com for more information. Follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram About Otodo Created in May 2016 by former telecoms executives, Otodo (www.otodo.com) has developed a full set of smart home services addressing comfort, security and energy savings. 