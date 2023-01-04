WGI Inc.: WGI, Inc. Acquires Anston-Greenlees, Inc., Adding Depth and New Clients in Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing Engineering Service Line

Addition of Tampa-based Firm Brings WGI's Strategic Acquisition Total to Four in the Past Year

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / National planning and engineering design firm WGI, Inc. (WGI) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Tampa, Florida-based Anston-Greenlees, Inc. (AGI), a consulting firm providing mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection engineering (MEP) design services to government, educational, healthcare, private, and institutional clients throughout Florida.

The acquisition continues WGI's ongoing commitment to sustainable strategic growth, as AGI adds additional MEP capabilities in Florida and brings with it an impressive client list, including many state and local government agencies. The addition of AGI better enables WGI to provide energy efficient and sustainable engineering designs to a more diverse range of clients and stakeholders.

Founded in 1991, AGI is led by Robert C. Anston, PE. The firm provides MEP services with a particular focus on public sector clients. AGI's existing clients will continue to work with the same professionals already providing them with decades of exceptional service. Robert Anston will continue to oversee Florida's MEP operations as the WGI Florida MEP Market Leader.

"I am very excited that Robert Anston and his outstanding team in Tampa joined our WGI team" says WGI's MEP Director, Marc Remmert. "This acquisition allows us to fulfill a critical goal of expanding our MEP presence in Florida, adding to, and strengthening our national consulting practice. It could not have come at a more opportune time with the strength of Florida's economy and an unprecedented investment in public infrastructure."

For Anston's part, the fit seems tailor-made. "I've built our firm over the past thirty-one years, and it's been an incredible journey," he says. "While AGI has worked with WGI on numerous projects, I've come to know David Wantman, Marc Remmert, and the broader WGI leadership team better over the past year. I'm confident that our associates and clients will be in the best hands imaginable. I'm looking forward to the next step in our growth and in meaningfully contributing to the continued success of WGI's MEP engineering team."

"The addition of AGI is part of our strategic plan and diversifies an already successful MEP Department. AGI adds additional strength in the public MEP market, balancing the department's overall portfolio. We welcome Rob and his entire team to the WGI family," says WGI CEO David Wantman.

The AGI acquisition represents WGI's fourth in the past 12 months. In January 2022, transportation-focused Simpson Engineers and Associates of Raleigh, North Carolina, joined WGI. That same month, Orlando, Florida-based Streamline Technologies, Inc. - a water resources modeling software firm -- became a wholly owned subsidiary in WGI Ventures, the technology investment arm of WGI. In July 2022, Huntsville, Alabama-based geospatial firm, The Atlantic Group became a wholly owned subsidiary of WGI and is now doing business as WGI Geospatial.

ABOUT WGI

As a multidisciplinary solutions-providing consulting firm, WGI has 25 offices in eight states, serving an active client base in over 40 states, specializing in the following disciplines: mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering, geospatial and land surveying, subsurface utility engineering, land development/municipal engineering, mobility planning, traffic and transportation engineering, parking solutions, restoration and structural engineering, landscape architecture, environmental sciences and water resources, architecture, and land planning. In 2022, ENR ranked WGI #167 - up eight places -- on its list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. ENR Magazine also named WGI its 2021 Design Firm of the Year in the southeast United States. For more information, please visit www.WGInc.com.

