Norway's Inseanergy has developed floating solar tech for aquaculture projects. It recently commissioned its first commercial array - a 290 kW floater for salmon-farming specialist Bjoroya - in addition to a 160 kW installation for a cod fish farm.Inseanergy, a Norway-based renewables developer, has built a floating solar platform for use in aquaculture projects. The SUB Solar system is installed on recycled fish-cage float rings and can be used in combination with onshore power supplies to reduce the need for diesel generators, which are traditionally used to power fish farms. It also allows ...

