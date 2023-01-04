The modern connected risk platform also extends streak of leading the Audit Management and GRC categories to three consecutive years.

AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management, today announced that it once again received Leader distinction in both the Audit Management and GRC Winter 2023 Grid Reports from G2.com, Inc. AuditBoard has now been named Leader in the GRC and Audit Management categories for 12 and 13 consecutive quarters, respectively. In addition, AuditBoard has been recognized as a Leader in Security Compliance Software, reflecting the growing base of IT professionals benefiting from the company's solutions. AuditBoard's connected risk platform continues to receive top ratings from customers for its intuitive user experience, seamless implementation process, and exceptional customer support.

AuditBoard's dedication to empowering customers to meet the rigorous security standards and frameworks of today's business world is demonstrated in the most recent Security Compliance Leader badge. The ongoing recognition from AuditBoard customers in the G2 Winter 2023 report further reflects AuditBoard's commitment to providing enterprises with the most powerful, easy-to-use, and value-driven risk management solutions. In 2022, AuditBoard extended its industry innovation by introducing new capabilities including AuditBoard Automation Analytics, AuditBoard Third-Party Risk Management, and AuditBoard ESG.

"We are thrilled that our customers continue to share the significant benefit they're experiencing from the power and ease of use of our platform," said AuditBoard CMO, John Reese. "We have devoted ourselves to developing solutions that solve the most pressing, modern-day business problems for practitioners, and this recognition is a testament to our team's unrelenting customer focus, hard work, and dedication."

AuditBoard's dedication to expanding the capabilities of its connected audit, risk, and compliance platform to meet the rapidly evolving needs of risk teams continues to drive strong growth. In 2022, AuditBoard was named Best SaaS for Enterprises in the Cloud Awards and AuditBoard CrossComply won the Fortress Cyber Security award for the second year running. AuditBoard was also recently honored for the fourth consecutive year as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte and for the second consecutive year with a 2022 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing.

To receive a complimentary copy of the complete G2 Winter 2023 Grid Report, visit AuditBoard.com

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management. More than 35% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the fourth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005254/en/

Contacts:

Mila Taylor

press@auditboard.com