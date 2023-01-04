The "Single-Use Bioprocessing: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Single-Use Bioprocessing estimated at US$6.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Single-Use Media Bags Containers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.6% CAGR and reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Single-Use Assemblies segment is readjusted to a revised 21.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.6% CAGR

The Single-Use Bioprocessing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.1% and 17.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.

Single-Use Bioreactors Segment to Record 20.5% CAGR

In the global Single-Use Bioreactors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.5% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$901.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

