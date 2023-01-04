IKIN Inc.: IKIN Files U.S. Patents for Novel Capture and Translation Pipeline for Automating Rapid Holographic Image Synthesis

Proprietary technology bypasses classical volume rendering techniques using NeRF via networked pipeline to generate faster, accurate radiance fields utilizing a single input source, such as a commercial mobile device to translate an environment into a 3D representation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / IKIN, a leading innovator in holographic technologies, has announced it has filed U.S. patents for its breakthrough in creating rapid 3D visualizations using emerging Neural Radiance Field (NeRF) technology. This discovery presents solutions that eliminate lengthy and costly GPU processing times with NeRF and other volumetric capture processes, giving users the ability to use standard mobile devices in unconstrained environments to capture genuine volumetric moments for cross-platform use.

In recent years, the field of neural rendering techniques has delivered technologies which allow for new innovative ways of delivering 3D content from limited data or input sources. IKIN's novel capturing and rendering process is an optimization and new way of generating and exploring these volumetric environments. This discovery-paired with IKIN Inc.'s patented technology that enables high-resolution display of volumetric images in ambient lighting like its IKIN ARC and RYZ devices-positions the company to make real-time scanning-to-hologram solutions available to enterprise, consumer, and developer audiences in several markets, including medical, education, entertainment, and other sectors.

"At IKIN, we have invested in some of the top minds in commercial, military and entertainment who continue to push the envelope of AI and emerging technologies like scanning and neural radiance fields," said Joe Ward, chief executive officer for IKIN. "This recent innovation is faster and less expensive than other processes, and enables us to remain true to our charter of being an Open Platform, allowing the market to create both B2B and consumer applications, which will dramatically impact content creation across platforms such as VR, AR, XR, and the Metaverse. IKIN is a strong believer that the Metaverse should not be defined by any one entity, but is a platform which is available to everyone, and we are committed to providing the tools to facilitate that vision."

"My obsession with the generation and the projection of genuine volumetric imaging in light field displays is no secret," explained IKIN's chief technology officer Taylor Scott. "Joe and I started this organization to pursue the concept of evolving visual technologies in a way which has never been done before. I think most people believe that powerful, non-cumbersome immersive realities are years away, but not only are these foundational technologies being made, they will be available this year." Scott continued, "Our goal for this technology we've built is to replace what has long been the standard form of image and video capture and playback, and usher in a new era where users create and view holograms on their own terms, how they want, with the device of their choosing."

IKIN is an innovator of visual technology that enables customers and partners to offer high-resolution 3D volumetric imaging to businesses and consumers. The company has patented technology that enables solid state holograms to exist in ambient light. IKIN offers its RYZ Framework to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and developers looking to utilize holographic displays as a differentiator for vertical market applications. The company will also offer its RYZ Accessory-a device that enables holograms for personal use-in early 2023. To learn more about IKIN and its holographic technology, please visit www.ikininc.com.

