Gameloft, a leader in game creation and publishing, announced today the appointment of Alexandre de Rochefort as its new Chief Executive Officer. Alexandre was previously General Manager of Gameloft and Chief Financial Officer.

Additionally, two new talents will be appointed as Executive Committee members: Hoang-Vi Klatchoian as Chief Financial Officer and Pierre-Yves Berthet, formerly VP M&A at h, as Chief Strategy Transformation Officer.

"Throughout his proven leadership at Gameloft, Alexandre has been instrumental in the growth and performance of the company and has, more recently, successfully contributed to Gameloft's transformation into a recognized powerhouse creating games for all digital platforms. I am thrilled to see this passionate professional promoted as CEO of Gameloft at a time when the company is experiencing great momentum on the back of Disney Dreamlight Valley massive success. Huge congratulations to Alexandre and the new members of Gameloft's Executive Committee. These are the reflection of Vivendi's commitment to promoting internal talents and fostering mobility across the group," said Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Vivendi.

"It is an honor to pursue my duty as CEO of Gameloft after over 22 years in this company," added Alexandre de Rochefort. "This is the dawn of a new era for Gameloft as a cross-platform game developer and publisher, and I am thrilled to be leading the company with the help of our reorganized Executive Committee and the trust of our parent company Vivendi."

Baudouin Corman, who spent 17 years at Gameloft in Europe, USA and South America and had a pivotal role in Gameloft's recent operational turnaround and business success of the company, is stepping down from his role as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer to pursue new endeavors. Other members of the Executive Committee remain in charge of their respective departments.

Alexandre de Rochefort

Alexandre de Rochefort graduated from ESSEC (Paris). He began his career at Schroders Securities in London as an equity analyst in the Technology team. Alexandre de Rochefort joined Gameloft in July 2000, shortly after the creation of the company, and assumed the position of CFO since.

Hoang-Vi Klatchoian

Hoang-Vi Klatchoian graduated from Montpellier Business School. She started her career at Accenture in 2008 as a consultant. She continued in finance transformation consulting until 2020 before she joined Gameloft, first as Transformation Director and then as Deputy CFO.

Pierre-Yves Berthet

Pierre-Yves Berthet is an HEC graduate (class of 2008). He started his career in 2008 as a strategy analyst at SFR, covering internet and diversification on digital businesses. He joined Vivendi's Innovation team in 2012, and then Vivendi's M&A department in 2015, where he handled several acquisition divestiture operations, mainly in digital media and gaming. Pierre-Yves is also a teacher at HEC Executive Education.

About Gameloft

A leading game developer and publisher, Gameloft® has established itself as one of the top innovators in its field, creating innovating experiences for over 20 years. Gameloft creates games for all digital platforms, from mobile to cross-platforms titles for PC and consoles. It operates its own established franchises such as Asphalt®, Dragon Mania Legends, Modern Combat, and Dungeon Hunter, and also partners with major rights holders including Universal, Illumination Entertainment, LEGO®, Hasbro®, Fox Digital Entertainment, Mattel®, Lamborghini®, and Ferrari®. Gameloft distributes its games in more than 100 countries and employs 3,600 people worldwide. Every month, 58 million unique users can be reached by advertisers through Gameloft for brands, a B2B service dedicated to brands and agencies. Gameloft is a Vivendi Group company.

All trademarks referenced above are owned by their respective trademark owners.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been building a world-class content, media and communications group. The Group owns leading, highly complementary assets in television and movies (Canal+ Group), communications (Havas Group), publishing (Editis), magazines (Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft) and live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion). Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. Vivendi is committed to the environment and has set the goal of contributing to global net zero carbon by adopting an approach in line with the Paris Agreements. In addition, the Group is helping to build more open, inclusive and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education and its businesses, and increasing awareness of 21st-century challenges and opportunities. www.vivendi.com.

