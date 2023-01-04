Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2023) - ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) ("AirTest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the Press Release on November 25, 2022, Lorne Stewart is now President of AirTest, having signed a formal employment agreement. George Graham, the Company's Chairman and Founder will work alongside Lorne to assist in a transition of responsibilities and provide support in new initiatives to grow the company. Mr. Graham will continue to serve the Company as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Ted Konyi, the Company's CEO, commented, "With Lorne's first day under his belt, I am already seeing some exciting new initiatives in the sales and marketing of the Company's Energy Efficiency solutions. It is clear that the Company has some tremendous opportunities in this perfect storm of high and ever-increasing energy costs and strengthening ESG mandates. This should be a fantastic time for growing the Company's revenues and profitability and I believe that Lorne has the skill set to lead the Company to a very successful future."

Lorne added, "AirTest has generated business over the last 20 years with over 1,600 customers. This existing base of customers represents a database that can be introduced to the Company's latest offerings with tremendous potential. In addition to this existing database of clients, a large number of prospective customers are also reaching out to the Company driven by our quality, value proposition and industry expertise. I'm looking forward to leading AirTest to significant sales growth and profitability."

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. Airtest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

