Noble Romans, Inc.: The Monster Has Arrived at Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub!

Noble Roman's Monster Pizza, with Over 30% More Topping and 60% More Cheese, is Now Being Served!

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / Noble Roman's Craft Pizza and Pub has HUGE news! Their fully loaded Monster Pizza is now at participating restaurants for a limited time. The Monster Pizza is a traditional crust pizza that is so loaded with cheese and toppings it has to be baked in a pan to keep all those ingredients in place. It has over 60% more cheese, over 30% more sauce, and over 30% more of your choice of toppings than a regular traditional crust pizza. Order it any way you want, with all your favorite toppings, and it's a super value at only $2 more than a regular traditional crust pizza. It comes in just one size - large and fully loaded!

Scott Mobley, President of Noble Roman's, said, "The Monster Pizza will be a trip down memory lane for Noble Roman's aficionados, and a mind-blowing experience for those who have never tried it before! We put as much cheese, sauce and toppings on it as we can and still get it to bake. We serve it on a large 14" sized traditional crust, but we bake it in a pan because that is the only way we can keep all those ingredients on the pizza while it bakes. Get it with just pepperoni, order it with the works, or pick any combination of toppings you want, and we'll pile them on! This pizza is a tremendous value at only $2 more than a regular traditional crust pizza."

Hurry in and give it a try - no one knows how long the Monster will be in the house! It's here for a limited time only.

Order in person, over the phone or online at www.nrpizzapub.com. Noble Roman's Monster Pizza is available for just $2 more than a traditional crust large pizza at these participating locations:

86TH & DITCH • 1315 West 86th Street • 317-389-5565

BROWNSBURG • 5724 N Green Street • 317-852-4433

CARMEL • 1438 West Main Street • 317-846-3377

FISHERS • 11715 Allisonville Road • 317-578-3377

FRANKLIN • 1990 Northwood Plaza • 317-494-6344

GREENWOOD • 2826 South St Rd 135 • 317-743-9111

MCCORDSVILLE • 6853 W Broadway • 317-589-8399

WESTFIELD • 17409 Wheeler Road • 317-867-3377

WHITESTOWN • 6428 Whitestown Pkwy • 317-769-3377

About Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub

Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub is on a mission to put the fun back in to going out for pizza! You'll find all the Noble Roman's favorites, including hand-rolled breadsticks, scratch-made pizzas and fresh salad bars. There are over 40 toppings to choose from and everything is baked and served super-fast to order. The lunch selection is great with individual pizzas, jumbo fresh salads, new baked sandwiches and homestyle pastas. Relax in the comfortable yet modern dining room and watch dough being made in the glass enclosed dough room. Enjoy a beer or glass of wine from the bar, with 32 beers and 16 wines to choose from. Kids (and adults!) enjoy Noble Roman's self-serve root beer tap, which is part of a special menu for customers 12 and younger. All this plus over 15 large screen TV's. Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub will WOW you on every visit!

MEDIA CONTACT:

Susan Ross (317) 634-3377

sross@nobleromans.com

www.nrpizzapub.com

SOURCE: Noble Romans, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/734021/The-Monster-Has-Arrived-at-Noble-Romans-Craft-Pizza-Pub