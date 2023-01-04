Mojix, Inc: Mojix to Showcase at NRF the First SaaS-Based Solution that Provides True 'First to Last Mile' Traceability

Onboarding and managing suppliers to effectively capture product origination data has always been the greatest challenge for any traceability project, in any industry, and at any stage in the supply chain. Mojix has "Cracked the Code" and now offers the first SaaS platform and apps to make first-mile traceability easy, affordable, scalable, and accurate for any supplier, brand, or distributor.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January, 4, 2023 / Mojix, a global leader in item-level intelligence solutions for Retail, Food Safety and Supply Chain, will be featuring award-winning retail and food safety traceability solutions at the National Retail Federation (NRF) Retail's Big Show on January 15-17. The annual conference, which is held at the Jacob K. Javit's Convention Center in New York City, is retail's most important annual event.

Running up to the event, Mojix is preparing two announcements:

The formation of a strategic partnership with the leading global organization providing certification solutions for luxury goods. The relationship will promote socially responsible, sustainable, and customer-centric business practices throughout the lifecycle of consumer products by leveraging the latest traceability technologies. The implementation of an RFID-based, end-to-end traceability platform for Returnable Containers (RTI). Mojix and its global customer have developed innovative solutions that deliver supply chain improvement and measurable value for suppliers and retailers worldwide.

Located on Level 3 in Booth #6546, Mojix will be demonstrating the interaction of origination data with the rest of the supply chain via ytemä, its award-winning SaaS-based traceability solution, bringing significant improvements in key areas like customer safety, authentication, waste reduction, operational efficiency, inventory accuracy, and stock optimization.

Mojix will specifically address the challenge of capturing and managing origination data using their new offer, Source, to feed accurate origination data to the rest of the supply chain, all the way to the last mile. The FDA-recognized solution makes first-mile traceability easy and affordable for any raw material supplier or transformer, from the creation of an item with a universal encoding standard, to its physical labeling, through to its shipping, packing and transformation.

Mojix solutions enable real-time, item-level visibility across a retailer's entire supply chain from source to sale, including origination data and raw material composition, transformation stages, processing, packing, transportation, storage, distribution, display, sale and return, or repair.

Mojix is a winner of the FDA New Era of Smarter Food Safety Low-or No-Cost Tech-Enabled Traceability Challenge. Designed for affordability via innovation and technology, the open item chain platform for food uses industry standards to link together traceability events (CTEs - Critical Tracking Events; KDEs - Key Data Elements) for each individual item and lot, achieving end-to-end traceability in a highly fragmented supply chain.

About Mojix

Mojix is a global leader in item-level intelligence solutions for Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Retail. The firm is leading the way in item-level traceability solutions utilizing its high security, globally scalable cloud-hosted SaaS platform. Founded in 2004, the company has deep domain expertise in serialization technologies such as RFID, NFC, and print based marking systems. Mojix builds business intelligence from event-triggered actions tracking billions of unique identities, following item lifecycles from source to shelf. Companies can leverage the seamlessly integrated data to increase their sales and operational efficiency, reduce major risks and enhance their customer experience. With offices across the US, Latin America and Europe, Mojix is now a recognized expert in end-to-end, item-level track and trace, product authentication and automated inventory management. Learn more at www.mojix.com

