Under the liquidity contract entered into between ONXEO (Paris:ALONX) (NASDAQ OMX:ONXEO) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2022:
575,697 shares
€ 10,983.50
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 349
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 236
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 335,452 shares for 82,028.30
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 208,189 shares for 59,090.63
As a reminder:
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account:
448,434 shares
€ 33,899.60
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 255
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 222
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 269,935 shares for 99,624.74
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 251,351 shares for 96,727.03
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
87,612 shares
€ 196,423.24
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
