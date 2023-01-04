Regulatory News:
Forsee Power (the "Company") (Paris:FORSE), an expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announce its half-yearly report for H1 2022 on the liquidity contract entrusted to Kepler Cheuvreux.
Under the liquidity contract entered into between FORSEE POWER and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2022:
- 74,081 shares
- 147,055.04
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 651
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 731
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 87,698 shares for 294,101.84
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 108,711 shares for 376,161.09
As a reminder
the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account:
- 95,094 shares
- 64,781.35
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 740
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 528
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 158,866 shares for 624,230.08
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 90,839 shares for 356,532.65
the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- 500,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
About Forsee Power
Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trains and ships). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 1,600 buses and 100,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 650 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume
in EUR
|Number of
executions
|Number of
shares
|Traded volume
in EUR
Total
651
87,698
294,101.84
731
108,711
376,161.09
|7/1/2022
13
1.406
3,458.76
1
283
744.29
|7/4/2022
6
600
1,488.00
17
1.2
3,036.00
|7/5/2022
3
243
597.78
4
600
1,548.00
|7/6/2022
10
967
2,388.49
3
501
1,302.60
|7/7/2022
41
6.686
18,386.50
|7/8/2022
43
7.043
22,467.17
|7/11/2022
14
1.8
5,580.00
2
378
1,266.30
|7/12/2022
4
600
1,884.00
3
500
1,600.00
|7/13/2022
2
327
1,016.97
5
1.5
4,845.00
|7/14/2022
3
274
852.14
1
1
3.13
|7/18/2022
3
400
1,236.00
1
1
3.23
|7/19/2022
4
298
914.86
|7/21/2022
7
703
2,130.09
1
1
3.10
|7/22/2022
1
500
1,555.00
|7/25/2022
9
2.614
8,390.94
|7/26/2022
1
200
640.00
4
386
1,273.80
|7/27/2022
5
600
1,920.00
4
374
1,230.46
|7/28/2022
2
400
1,276.00
|7/29/2022
2
400
1,260.00
8
1.747
5,730.16
|8/1/2022
15
2.42
8,349.00
|8/2/2022
6
310
1,094.30
|8/3/2022
6
1
3,610.00
|8/4/2022
37
9.499
36,001.21
|8/5/2022
21
5
21,000.00
|8/8/2022
6
365
1,620.60
3
1.151
5,167.99
|8/9/2022
13
1.835
7,853.80
2
200
884.00
|8/10/2022
24
3
11,640.00
9
800
3,152.00
|8/11/2022
7
1.225
4,998.00
|8/12/2022
10
1.375
5,775.00
|8/15/2022
8
2
8,680.00
|8/16/2022
4
660
2,838.00
1
67
292.12
|8/17/2022
5
401
1,744.35
11
1.549
6,800.11
|8/18/2022
8
1.585
7,132.50
|8/19/2022
21
2.74
12,083.40
7
700
3,178.00
|8/22/2022
12
2.2
9,174.00
1
10
43.80
|8/23/2022
5
701
2,867.09
2
200
840.00
|8/24/2022
7
1.2
4,860.00
|8/25/2022
5
600
2,508.00
|8/26/2022
2
500
2,175.00
|8/29/2022
5
800
3,320.00
|8/30/2022
1
200
828.00
4
400
1,676.00
|8/31/2022
5
400
1,644.00
|9/1/2022
23
2.8
11,004.00
1
200
788.00
|9/2/2022
4
375
1,402.50
17
2.019
8,096.19
|9/5/2022
1
200
800.00
|9/7/2022
6
717
2,846.49
|9/8/2022
1
1
3.97
3
201
812.04
|9/12/2022
7
981
4,041.72
|9/13/2022
1
30
123.60
4
800
3,352.00
|9/14/2022
1
149
627.29
3
400
1,700.00
|9/15/2022
1
1
4.21
9
1.59
6,996.00
|9/16/2022
8
450
1,876.50
|9/19/2022
21
2.453
9,910.12
2
3
12.54
|9/20/2022
11
2
7,780.00
1
200
808.00
|9/21/2022
10
1.425
5,372.25
5
959
3,720.92
|9/22/2022
21
2.111
7,768.48
|9/23/2022
35
3.889
13,144.82
|9/26/2022
26
4.3
13,502.00
|9/27/2022
6
1.2
3,540.00
24
2.9
9,425.00
|9/28/2022
2
300
975.00
5
1
3,420.00
|9/29/2022
6
1.055
3,523.70
3
400
1,400.00
|9/30/2022
17
2.445
7,750.65
9
1.2
3,900.00
|10/3/2022
5
800
2,520.00
|10/4/2022
3
400
1,244.00
5
600
1,908.00
|10/5/2022
12
2
6,060.00
|10/6/2022
4
800
2,344.00
4
400
1,204.00
|10/7/2022
4
427
1,268.19
|10/10/2022
8
773
2,349.92
|10/11/2022
6
360
1,076.40
1
1
3.01
|10/12/2022
10
1.8
5,184.00
|10/13/2022
11
1.6
4,624.00
11
1.801
5,276.93
|10/14/2022
4
400
1,148.00
3
200
580.00
|10/17/2022
5
601
1,730.88
8
800
2,328.00
|10/18/2022
4
610
1,769.00
12
1.199
3,525.06
|10/19/2022
9
1.193
3,447.77
14
1.65
4,867.50
|10/20/2022
5
398
1,134.30
4
461
1,332.29
|10/21/2022
11
1.799
4,965.24
7
540
1,528.20
|10/24/2022
10
600
1,680.00
|10/25/2022
3
400
1,084.00
|10/26/2022
4
400
1,084.00
|10/27/2022
5
800
2,136.00
1
200
536.00
|10/28/2022
7
600
1,584.00
|10/31/2022
1
200
520.00
1
200
528.00
|11/1/2022
10
1
2,700.00
|11/2/2022
3
401
1,070.67
2
201
550.74
|11/3/2022
2
400
1,052.00
|11/4/2022
8
816
2,129.76
|11/7/2022
2
89
229.62
4
200
524.00
|11/8/2022
7
1.202
3,233.38
|11/9/2022
47
7.848
24,721.20
|11/10/2022
1
200
628.00
|11/11/2022
7
600
1,926.00
|11/14/2022
1
200
640.00
|11/15/2022
5
401
1,271.17
1
1
3.23
|11/16/2022
15
2.6
7,852.00
4
400
1,228.00
|11/17/2022
3
600
1,788.00
3
401
1,235.08
|11/18/2022
7
800
2,408.00
5
500
1,530.00
|11/21/2022
6
621
1,825.74
1
200
588.00
|11/22/2022
2
179
522.68
|11/23/2022
3
200
580.00
|11/24/2022
3
200
576.00
3
200
588.00
|11/25/2022
3
200
592.00
|11/28/2022
9
3.3
9,504.00
|11/29/2022
6
1.001
2,822.82
6
219
630.72
|11/30/2022
1
1
2.87
3
201
578.88
|12/1/2022
1
1
2.84
4
382
1,111.62
|12/2/2022
1
1
2.88
1
1
2.88
|12/5/2022
1
200
574.00
5
1.1
3,245.00
|12/6/2022
3
200
616.00
16
1.699
5,334.86
|12/7/2022
2
200
624.00
31
2.8
9,156.00
|12/8/2022
44
8.241
30,986.16
|12/9/2022
24
3.2
11,200.00
|12/12/2022
11
1.8
6,120.00
|12/13/2022
4
600
2,052.00
|12/14/2022
1
200
670.00
|12/15/2022
1
300
999.00
5
800
2,744.00
|12/16/2022
15
2.4
7,656.00
|12/19/2022
4
1
3,280.00
|12/20/2022
2
400
1,300.00
|12/21/2022
2
201
643.20
1
1
3.23
|12/22/2022
1
1
3.23
4
701
2,313.30
|12/23/2022
4
1.2
3,900.00
|12/27/2022
1
200
652.00
|12/28/2022
1
1
3.24
1
1
3.24
|12/29/2022
2
201
659.28
4
200
668.00
|12/30/2022
1
1
3.34
5
401
1,343.35
