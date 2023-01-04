Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (the "Company") (Paris:FORSE), an expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announce its half-yearly report for H1 2022 on the liquidity contract entrusted to Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity contract entered into between FORSEE POWER and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2022:

74,081 shares

147,055.04

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 651

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 731

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 87,698 shares for 294,101.84

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 108,711 shares for 376,161.09

As a reminder

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account:

95,094 shares

64,781.35

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 740

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 528

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 158,866 shares for 624,230.08

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 90,839 shares for 356,532.65

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

500,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trains and ships). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 1,600 buses and 100,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 650 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

in EUR Total 651 87,698 294,101.84 731 108,711 376,161.09 7/1/2022 13 1.406 3,458.76 1 283 744.29 7/4/2022 6 600 1,488.00 17 1.2 3,036.00 7/5/2022 3 243 597.78 4 600 1,548.00 7/6/2022 10 967 2,388.49 3 501 1,302.60 7/7/2022 41 6.686 18,386.50 7/8/2022 43 7.043 22,467.17 7/11/2022 14 1.8 5,580.00 2 378 1,266.30 7/12/2022 4 600 1,884.00 3 500 1,600.00 7/13/2022 2 327 1,016.97 5 1.5 4,845.00 7/14/2022 3 274 852.14 1 1 3.13 7/18/2022 3 400 1,236.00 1 1 3.23 7/19/2022 4 298 914.86 7/21/2022 7 703 2,130.09 1 1 3.10 7/22/2022 1 500 1,555.00 7/25/2022 9 2.614 8,390.94 7/26/2022 1 200 640.00 4 386 1,273.80 7/27/2022 5 600 1,920.00 4 374 1,230.46 7/28/2022 2 400 1,276.00 7/29/2022 2 400 1,260.00 8 1.747 5,730.16 8/1/2022 15 2.42 8,349.00 8/2/2022 6 310 1,094.30 8/3/2022 6 1 3,610.00 8/4/2022 37 9.499 36,001.21 8/5/2022 21 5 21,000.00 8/8/2022 6 365 1,620.60 3 1.151 5,167.99 8/9/2022 13 1.835 7,853.80 2 200 884.00 8/10/2022 24 3 11,640.00 9 800 3,152.00 8/11/2022 7 1.225 4,998.00 8/12/2022 10 1.375 5,775.00 8/15/2022 8 2 8,680.00 8/16/2022 4 660 2,838.00 1 67 292.12 8/17/2022 5 401 1,744.35 11 1.549 6,800.11 8/18/2022 8 1.585 7,132.50 8/19/2022 21 2.74 12,083.40 7 700 3,178.00 8/22/2022 12 2.2 9,174.00 1 10 43.80 8/23/2022 5 701 2,867.09 2 200 840.00 8/24/2022 7 1.2 4,860.00 8/25/2022 5 600 2,508.00 8/26/2022 2 500 2,175.00 8/29/2022 5 800 3,320.00 8/30/2022 1 200 828.00 4 400 1,676.00 8/31/2022 5 400 1,644.00 9/1/2022 23 2.8 11,004.00 1 200 788.00 9/2/2022 4 375 1,402.50 17 2.019 8,096.19 9/5/2022 1 200 800.00 9/7/2022 6 717 2,846.49 9/8/2022 1 1 3.97 3 201 812.04 9/12/2022 7 981 4,041.72 9/13/2022 1 30 123.60 4 800 3,352.00 9/14/2022 1 149 627.29 3 400 1,700.00 9/15/2022 1 1 4.21 9 1.59 6,996.00 9/16/2022 8 450 1,876.50 9/19/2022 21 2.453 9,910.12 2 3 12.54 9/20/2022 11 2 7,780.00 1 200 808.00 9/21/2022 10 1.425 5,372.25 5 959 3,720.92 9/22/2022 21 2.111 7,768.48 9/23/2022 35 3.889 13,144.82 9/26/2022 26 4.3 13,502.00 9/27/2022 6 1.2 3,540.00 24 2.9 9,425.00 9/28/2022 2 300 975.00 5 1 3,420.00 9/29/2022 6 1.055 3,523.70 3 400 1,400.00 9/30/2022 17 2.445 7,750.65 9 1.2 3,900.00 10/3/2022 5 800 2,520.00 10/4/2022 3 400 1,244.00 5 600 1,908.00 10/5/2022 12 2 6,060.00 10/6/2022 4 800 2,344.00 4 400 1,204.00 10/7/2022 4 427 1,268.19 10/10/2022 8 773 2,349.92 10/11/2022 6 360 1,076.40 1 1 3.01 10/12/2022 10 1.8 5,184.00 10/13/2022 11 1.6 4,624.00 11 1.801 5,276.93 10/14/2022 4 400 1,148.00 3 200 580.00 10/17/2022 5 601 1,730.88 8 800 2,328.00 10/18/2022 4 610 1,769.00 12 1.199 3,525.06 10/19/2022 9 1.193 3,447.77 14 1.65 4,867.50 10/20/2022 5 398 1,134.30 4 461 1,332.29 10/21/2022 11 1.799 4,965.24 7 540 1,528.20 10/24/2022 10 600 1,680.00 10/25/2022 3 400 1,084.00 10/26/2022 4 400 1,084.00 10/27/2022 5 800 2,136.00 1 200 536.00 10/28/2022 7 600 1,584.00 10/31/2022 1 200 520.00 1 200 528.00 11/1/2022 10 1 2,700.00 11/2/2022 3 401 1,070.67 2 201 550.74 11/3/2022 2 400 1,052.00 11/4/2022 8 816 2,129.76 11/7/2022 2 89 229.62 4 200 524.00 11/8/2022 7 1.202 3,233.38 11/9/2022 47 7.848 24,721.20 11/10/2022 1 200 628.00 11/11/2022 7 600 1,926.00 11/14/2022 1 200 640.00 11/15/2022 5 401 1,271.17 1 1 3.23 11/16/2022 15 2.6 7,852.00 4 400 1,228.00 11/17/2022 3 600 1,788.00 3 401 1,235.08 11/18/2022 7 800 2,408.00 5 500 1,530.00 11/21/2022 6 621 1,825.74 1 200 588.00 11/22/2022 2 179 522.68 11/23/2022 3 200 580.00 11/24/2022 3 200 576.00 3 200 588.00 11/25/2022 3 200 592.00 11/28/2022 9 3.3 9,504.00 11/29/2022 6 1.001 2,822.82 6 219 630.72 11/30/2022 1 1 2.87 3 201 578.88 12/1/2022 1 1 2.84 4 382 1,111.62 12/2/2022 1 1 2.88 1 1 2.88 12/5/2022 1 200 574.00 5 1.1 3,245.00 12/6/2022 3 200 616.00 16 1.699 5,334.86 12/7/2022 2 200 624.00 31 2.8 9,156.00 12/8/2022 44 8.241 30,986.16 12/9/2022 24 3.2 11,200.00 12/12/2022 11 1.8 6,120.00 12/13/2022 4 600 2,052.00 12/14/2022 1 200 670.00 12/15/2022 1 300 999.00 5 800 2,744.00 12/16/2022 15 2.4 7,656.00 12/19/2022 4 1 3,280.00 12/20/2022 2 400 1,300.00 12/21/2022 2 201 643.20 1 1 3.23 12/22/2022 1 1 3.23 4 701 2,313.30 12/23/2022 4 1.2 3,900.00 12/27/2022 1 200 652.00 12/28/2022 1 1 3.24 1 1 3.24 12/29/2022 2 201 659.28 4 200 668.00 12/30/2022 1 1 3.34 5 401 1,343.35

