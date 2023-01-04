The Home Depot Shares the Benefits of Recycling Live Christmas Trees

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / The Home Depot:

Nearly 350 million Christmas trees currently grow on U.S. farms, according to the National Christmas Tree Association. Throughout the trees' typical lifespan of eight to 12 years, it absorbs carbon dioxide, emits fresh oxygen, stabilizes soil, protects water supplies, and provides refuge for wildlife.

After a Christmas tree is cut down, one to three seedlings are planted in its place. When people purchase them, they also support local economies. That environmental stewardship continues when trees are recycled.

Recycled trees have multiple uses. Some are turned into mulch, used for community playgrounds, parks and homes. Others are added to lakes and used as habitats for fish and underwater life. Additionally, recycling eliminates the costly process of adding additional debris to landfills.

The week of January 5 is the most popular time to drop off Christmas trees at a recycling site. Check with your local Home Depot store to see if it's recycling Christmas trees. If not, check out Earth 911 to find a program nearby.

To learn more about The Home Depot's commitment to sustainability, check out the 2022 ESG Report and highlights.

