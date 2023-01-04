Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2023) - 1329293 B.C. Ltd. (the "Company") announces the resignation of Albert Contardi as President, Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Contardi for his contribution to the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

Jen Thor has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Carly Burk has been appointed as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Jen Thor, President and Chief Executive Officer - Ms. Thor is a Law Clerk at Irwin Lowy LLP. Ms. Thor is Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Capital Partners Corporation and serves or has served as an officer and/or director of several public companies. Ms. Thor is a member of the Institute of Law Clerks of Ontario.

Carly Burk, Director - Ms. Burk is a Student-At-Law at Irwin Lowy LLP. Ms. Burk holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Southampton, a Certificate of Qualification from the Federation of Law Societies and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from Carleton University. Ms. Burk serves as an officer and/or director of several public and private entities.

