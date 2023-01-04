Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.01.2023
PR Newswire
04.01.2023 | 22:06
TCL Electronics: TCL Announces Innovative Advancements in Technology and More at CES 2023

HONG KONG, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and one of the dominant players in the global TV industry, held its CES 2023 press conference today ahead of the annual technology exhibition start. The company revealed newsworthy updates on the latest corporate initiatives, new technology across its display, home appliance and mobile categories.

Technology for a Better Future

Every year, technology changes lives and brings new definitions of intelligence during rising tides of prosperity or difficult times of challenge. As such, the expectation to execute these technologies responsibly increases.

"As a responsible corporate brand, TCL continues to make meaningful contributions to the greater society, local communities and the ever-changing environment," said Juan Du, Chairperson of TCL Electronics. "TCL adopts new technologies to drive environmentally friendly manufacturing and with our global TCL Green campaign, we wish to inspire more people to join us in protecting the environment and building a sustainable home. We also support gender equality and superior education for younger generations with TCL for Her and more global campaigns."

Technology for Bigger and Smarter Full Ecosystem

For a fully immersive home theater experience, TCL introduced its latest generation of Mini LED and QLED TVs. Rolling out across international markets, the expanded, improved and rebranded QLED TVs will be available in new large screen sizes up to 98-inch, featuring cutting-edge gaming performance, accompanied by all-new sound bars.

Going beyond displays and the ultimate home theater, TCL also creates an incredible smart connected full ecosystem where an evolution of home appliance technology, continuation of accessible 5G technology, as well as augmented reality and full screen personal viewing experiences all intuitively integrate to make users' lives easier and better.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit TCL home page at https://www.tcl.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-announces-innovative-advancements-in-technology-and-more-at-ces-2023-301713261.html

