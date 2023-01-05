Solax Power's new string inverters have an efficiency rating of 98% and a European efficiency of 97%. They feature two maximum power point tracking (MPPT) channels, with nominal power ranging from 2.5 kW to 6 kW.Solax Power has unveiled new on-grid string inverters for residential rooftop applications. The Chinese manufacturer says its new X1-Boost G4 inverters range from 2.5 kW to 6 kW in terms of nominal power, with two MPPT channels. The inverters feature an MPPT voltage range of 40 V to 560 V, a maximum MPPT input current of 16 A, and a 200% oversized DC input. The new inverters measure 404 ...

