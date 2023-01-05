Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.01.2023
WKN: A1JTC1 ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Ticker-Symbol: EJT1 
Xetra
04.01.23
17:35 Uhr
4,025 Euro
+0,275
+7,33 %
Dow Jones News
05.01.2023 | 08:31
104 Leser
easyJet plc: Directorate Change

DJ Directorate Change

easyJet plc (EZJ) Directorate Change 05-Jan-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5 January 2023

easyJet plc

('easyJet' or the 'Company')

Board Change

easyJet is pleased to announce that Sue Clark will join the Board as Senior Independent Director and a member of the Audit, Nominations and Safety Committees with effect from 1 March 2023.

Sue is currently Senior Independent Director at Imperial Brands PLC and a Non-Executive Director of Mondi plc and Britvic plc. She brings strong strategic and commercial experience, having been a member of the Executive Management team at SABMiller plc from 2003, serving as Director of Corporate Affairs until 2012 and then Managing Director, Europe until the business was acquired in 2016. Prior to SABMiller she served as Director of Corporate Affairs for Railtrack plc and Scottish Power plc.

Stephen Hester, Chair of easyJet, commented:

"I am very pleased to welcome Sue to easyJet. Her strong strategic and commercial background, along with her experience of operating in large, international companies in both executive and non-executive roles, will be valuable as we focus on driving long-term shareholder value. I look forward to her joining the Board."

For further details please contact easyJet plc: 

Michael Barker Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7985 890 939 
Adrian Talbot  Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7971 592 373 
 
Media: 
Anna Knowles  Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Edward Simpkins FGS Global        +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801 
Dorothy Burwell FGS Global        +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

Notes:

-- The Nominations Committee led the recruitment process for Sue Clark, on behalf of the Board.

-- For the purpose of Listing Rule 9.6.13, Sue Clark serves as a director of Mondi plc, Imperial Brands PLCand Britvic plc, and was a non-executive director of AkzoNobel NV from 2017 to 2021 and Bakkavör Group plc from2017 to 2020.

-- There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
