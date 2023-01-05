The US solar industry faces major changes in the year ahead.From pv magazine USA The past year has represented a turning point for the US solar industry. The beginning of the year was marked by lingering pandemic-related delays, trade law enforcement, supply chain issues, and price hikes for components and shipping. Many of these headwinds led to delays and cancellations, and project deployments fell short of initial projections. The second half of the year was characterized by renewed optimism, as the landmark US Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 was passed, allocating a record $369 billion in ...

