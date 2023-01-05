Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.01.2023

WKN: 870737 ISIN: FI0009000681 Ticker-Symbol: NOA3 
Xetra
05.01.23
09:19 Uhr
4,480 Euro
-0,027
-0,60 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
EURO STOXX 50
05.01.2023
Nokia Oyj: Nokia appoints Rolf Werner as its Head of Europe

Press Release

Nokia appoints Rolf Werner as its Head of Europe

5 January 2023

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that Rolf Werner has joined the company as the Senior Vice President of its European region, reporting directly to Chief Customer Experience Officer, Ricky Corker.

Bringing more than 25 years' business and industry experience, Rolf joins Nokia from Cognizant Technology Solutions, where he was the CEO of Germany, with responsibility for the DACH region. DACH is a top three region for Cognizant Technology, and under his leadership, the company delivered double-digit growth for the region, including the acquisition of ESG Mobility.

During his career, Rolf has held senior positions at Fujitsu, Global Logic, and T-Systems, where he led the turnaround of T-Systems' French organization, across the whole organizational framework.

Heading Nokia's Europe Region, Rolf will help drive Nokia's already significant growth and market share. In addition, he will deepen Nokia's relationships with key European customers and support the company's growth ambitions into new market segments. Nokia will continue to support Europe's ambitions to be a powerhouse of innovation, globally, and Rolf's team will guide CSPs and Enterprises as they deploy 5G, fiber broadband and private wireless.

Ricky Corker, Chief Customer Experience Officer of Nokia, said: "I am thrilled to welcome Rolf to the company. Having a broad experience across the industry, gained in software, service providers and in many other areas, means that Rolf will be able to help guide Nokia's European organization through the next stage of our corporate development."

Rolf Werner, Senior Vice President Europe at Nokia, said: "This is an excellent time to join Nokia. It is clear that Nokia has an excellent opportunity to seize the market as one of very few companies that can offer solutions to its customers across the full range of technologies available in the industry."

Nokia is supplying 5G and many other technologies across its portfolio to major service providers and leading operators, as well as hyperscalers, enterprises and government organizations throughout Europe. Nokia provides the critical networks that European governments and service providers depend on, relying on the decades of experience and investment that Nokia has across European infrastructure. Nokia has an unrivalled track record of innovation in Europe, including hosting nine Nokia Bell Labs research centers. Bell Labs pioneered many of the fundamental technologies that are being used to develop 5G and fiber broadband standards.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications
Email: press.services@nokia.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
