Nostromo Energy has developed a modular cold energy storage system that operates as a virtual power plant. The company will receive a loan, supported by the US Department of Energy (DoE), for the installation of a 120-building energy storage portfolio in California and other US states.From pv magazine USA Nostromo Energy, a cold energy storage developer, has received notice from the DoE's Loan Programs Office (LPO) to submit an application to proceed with a $189 million loan to fund the deployment of 275 MWh IceBrick storage projects across 120 buildings in California and various states. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...