COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation - E.ON SE Dual EUR 5yr & Green 12yr
London, January 5
Pre-Stabilisation Notice
January 05, 2023
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
E.ON SE
EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate Notes due 12 January 2028
EUR Benchmark Green Fixed Rate Notes due 12 January 2035
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).
|The security to be stabilised:
|Issuer:
|E.ON SE
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|5yr: EUR Benchmark
12yr: EUR Green Benchmark
|Description:
|5yr: EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate Notes due 12 January 2028
12yr: EUR Green Benchmark Fixed Rate Notes due 12 January 2035
|Offer price:
|tbc
|Other offer terms:
|Debt Issuance Programme, denoms 1k/1k, listing Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|Stabilisation:
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
J.P. Morgan SE
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
MUFG Securities (Europe) NV
|Stabilisation period expected to start on:
|January 05, 2023
|Stabilisation period expected to end on:
|no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
|Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.
|The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
|Stabilisation trading venue:
|Luxembourg Stock Exchange
In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
