WKN: A0MQ8X ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 Ticker-Symbol: KYC 
Tradegate
05.01.23
09:05 Uhr
16,500 Euro
+0,100
+0,61 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONDI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,30016,50009:55
16,30016,40009:49
PR Newswire
05.01.2023 | 09:48
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MONDI PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, January 5

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

5 January 2023

Notification of change in Director's details

Sue Clark, an independent non-executive director of Mondi plc, will be appointed as Senior Independent Director of easyJet plc with effect from 1 March 2023.

This disclosure is made to comply with LR 9.6.14 R of the UK Listing Rules.

Enquiries

Investors/analysts

Fiona Lawrence +44 7425 878683

Mondi Head of Investor Relations

Media

Chris Gurney +44 1932 826358

Mondi Group Senior Communication Manager

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and films, to developing and manufacturing sustainable consumer and industrial packaging solutions using paper where possible, plastic when useful. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2021, Mondi had revenues of €7.0 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.2 billion from continuing operations, and employed 21,000 people worldwide. Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent, and also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

mondigroup.com

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.

