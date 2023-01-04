LANCASTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2023, ended November 30, 2022.

Shawn O'Connor, chief executive officer of Simulations Plus, said, "Despite a $0.3 million FX negative impact on our revenue, our first quarter results were in line with the new seasonal expectations we introduced on our last earnings call in November. At the time, we said we were taking deliberate actions to align software renewal timing for diverse groups and products within each customer, which we expected to impact our first quarter revenue seasonality while boosting our second through fourth quarter results. We also said some new sales were expected to push into our second quarter to align with customers' new calendar year budgets. The renewal patterns are progressing as expected and we signed 15 new customers across our software portfolio and saw 15 upsells in the first quarter, the latter indicating our cross-selling strategy is working.

"I was also encouraged that our services business generated strong quarterly results, growing by nearly 17% while building our backlog to nearly $16 million. Our pipeline here remains strong, and we were also able to bring on several new consultants during the quarter to help satisfy the strong demand for our services."

First Quarter Financial Highlights (Fiscal 2023 vs. Fiscal 2022):

Total revenue decreased 4% to $12.0 million;

Software revenue decreased 17% to $6.1 million, representing 51% of total revenue;

Services revenue increased 17% to $5.9 million, representing 49% of total revenue;

Gross profit decreased 4% to $9.3 million; gross margin was 78%;

Net income of $1.2 million and diluted EPS of $0.06, compared to net income of $3.0 million and diluted EPS of $0.15;

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million, representing 25% of total revenue.

Capital Allocation Strategy Update

The Company is providing an update to its capital allocation strategy, including corporate development, capital return to shareholders, and internal investment.

1. Evolving the corporate development strategy to include strategic investments and partnerships

In August 2020, the Company sold 2.1 million shares of its common stock at $55 per share in a follow-on public offering, for net proceeds of $108 million for strategic acquisitions. Highly disciplined acquisitions have historically been the focus for the Company's corporate development strategy. Since August 2020, management identified more than 60 candidates that initially met the Company's acquisition criteria, which includes strategic and cultural fit, immediate EPS accretion and attractive valuations. Company management engaged in discussions with many of these candidates, and while ongoing communications continue with certain identified targets, none have resulted in an acquisition to date. While acquisitions will remain the top priority for inorganic growth, the Company is now expanding its corporate development strategy to allow for strategic investments and partnerships with companies that could lead to software and services portfolio innovation, increased leadership in computational biology, Total Addressable Market (TAM) expansion, and become potential future acquisitions. This change is expected to allow the Company to target a wider network of relevant companies with the goal of gaining access to leading edge trends and technologies in biosimulation or adjacent markets that were previously not considered.

2. Returning capital to shareholders through a $50 million share repurchase program

While corporate development remains a key focus for the Company, management believes acquisitions can be achieved with less capital than raised in August 2020. As such, the Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program allowing the Company to repurchase up to $50 million of its outstanding common shares. No time limit was set for the completion of the share repurchase program, and the stock repurchase program may be modified, extended, suspended or discontinued at any time, in the sole discretion of the Company. The exact number and timing of share repurchases will depend on market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other factors, and will be funded through available cash balances.

As part of its ongoing commitment to drive shareholder value, the Company further announced that its Board of Directors has authorized it to enter into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) transaction as part of the new share repurchase program. The Company is currently in discussions with potential brokers to administer the ASR, and intends to enter into an ASR transaction during the second quarter of fiscal 2023 for the repurchase of $20 million of its outstanding common shares leaving $30 million available for additional share repurchases under the repurchase program. Company management believes acquisitions can still be achieved with the remaining funds on hand after the repurchase program has been completed, plus free cash flow generated by the Company.

3. Continuing internal investment to drive revenue growth, increase efficiencies and lower costs

The company intends to continue to invest in scientific employee retention and recruiting and selectively add new headcount (sales and marketing) and technology.

Fiscal 2023 Guidance and Commentary

Fiscal 2023

Guidance Annual Increase Revenue $59.3M - 62.0M 10-15% Software mix 60-65% - Services mix 35-40% - Diluted earnings per share $0.63-$0.67 5-10%

"We believe we remain on-pace to achieve our full-year guidance of 10-15% organic revenue growth and 5-10% diluted EPS growth. As previously communicated, this will be a year of transition as we invest in our organization and streamline our software renewal process to facilitate even higher rates of cross-selling. From a full-year perspective, we expect to maintain high gross margins and robust renewal rates in the face of these changes, while the operating leverage inherent in our business is expected to be temporarily reduced.

"We're also introducing a meaningful share repurchase authorization that gives us the ability to re-acquire outstanding shares of our common stock at a discount to our August 2020 offering price. We believe these actions will set the groundwork for continued low to mid-teens organic long-term revenue growth rates, drive even higher profit growth rates and free cash flow, and create significant value in the years to come," concluded O'Connor.

Quarterly Dividend

The company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the company's common stock, payable on February 6, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023. The declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, and other factors.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG Report.

Non-GAAP Definition

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and any acquisition or financial transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA represents a measure that we believe is customarily used by investors and analysts to evaluate the financial performance of companies in addition to the GAAP measures that we present. Our management also believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our core operating results. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America and should not be considered an alternative to net income or operating income as an indicator of our operating performance or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. The company's Adjusted EBITDA measure may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry, as other companies in its industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items.

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Words like "believe," "expect," and "anticipate" mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, acceptance of new software and improved versions of our existing software by our customers, the general economics of the pharmaceutical industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to continue to attract and retain highly qualified technical staff, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the company, market conditions, our ability to identify and enter into a definitive agreement with a broker to administer the share repurchase plan authorized by our Board, and a sustainable market. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended November 30, (in thousands, except per common share amounts) 2022 2021 Revenues Software $ 6,074 $ 7,362 Services 5,890 5,055 Total revenues 11,964 12,417 Cost of revenues Software 885 735 Services 1,786 2,021 Total cost of revenues 2,671 2,756 Gross profit 9,293 9,661 Operating expenses Research and development 1,166 882 Selling, general, and administrative 7,249 4,988 Total operating expenses 8,415 5,870 Income from operations 878 3,791 Other income, net 740 65 Income before income taxes 1,618 3,856 Provision for income taxes (373 ) (830 ) Net income $ 1,245 $ 3,026 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.15 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.15 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 20,286 20,150 Diluted 20,825 20,746 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments 53 (237 ) Comprehensive income $ 1,298 $ 2,789

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Audited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) November 30,

2022 August 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,392 $ 51,567 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $12 and $12 11,699 13,787 Prepaid income taxes 992 1,391 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,512 3,377 Short-term investments 82,139 76,668 Total current assets 148,734 146,790 Long-term assets Capitalized computer software development costs, net of accumulated amortization of $16,060 and $15,672 10,070 9,563 Property and equipment, net 682 632 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,305 1,420 Intellectual property, net of accumulated amortization of $8,201 and $7,928 8,709 9,057 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,691 and $2,662 7,470 7,560 Goodwill 12,921 12,921 Other assets 570 439 Total assets $ 190,461 $ 188,382 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 238 $ 225 Accrued compensation 2,379 3,254 Accrued expenses 1,910 931 Operating lease liability - current portion 448 461 Deferred revenue 3,064 2,864 Total current liabilities 8,039 7,735 Long-term liabilities Deferred income taxes, net 1,456 1,456 Operating lease liability 844 943 Total liabilities 10,339 10,134 Commitments and contingencies — — Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value - 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding $ — $ — Common stock, $0.001 par value and additional paid-in capital —50,000,000 shares authorized; 20,313,755 and 20,260,070 shares issued and outstanding 140,306 138,512 Retained earnings 40,071 40,044 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (255 ) (308 ) Total shareholders' equity 180,122 178,248 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 190,461 $ 188,382

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. Trended Financial Information* (Unaudited) (in millions except earnings per share amounts) FY 2022 FY 2023 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 FY Revenue Software $ 7.4 $ 9.8 $ 9.6 $ 5.9 $ 6.1 $ 32.7 Services 5.0 5.0 5.3 5.8 5.9 21.2 Total $ 12.4 $ 14.8 $ 15.0 $ 11.7 $ 12.0 $ 53.9 Gross Margin Software 90.0 % 92.0 % 92.4 % 86.1 % 85.4 % 90.6 % Services 60.0 % 59.3 % 65.6 % 68.2 % 69.7 % 63.5 % Total 77.8 % 80.9 % 82.9 % 77.2 % 77.7 % 79.9 % Income from operations $ 3.8 $ 5.5 $ 4.9 $ 0.7 $ 0.9 $ 14.9 Operating Margin 30.6 % 37.0 % 33.1 % 5.9 % 7.3 % 27.7 % Net Income $ 3.0 $ 4.4 $ 4.1 $ 1.0 $ 1.2 $ 12.5 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.15 $ 0.21 $ 0.20 $ 0.05 $ 0.06 $ 0.60 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5.3 $ 7.2 $ 6.3 $ 2.3 $ 3.0 $ 21.0 Cash Flow from Operations $ 3.6 $ 2.6 $ 3.8 $ 7.9 $ 4.7 $ 17.9 Revenue Breakdown by Region Americas $ 8.5 $ 9.7 $ 11.2 $ 8.4 $ 8.5 $ 37.7 EMEA 3.0 3.7 1.9 1.7 2.1 10.4 Asia Pacific 0.9 1.4 1.9 1.6 1.3 5.8 Total $ 12.4 $ 14.8 $ 15.0 $ 11.7 $ 12.0 $ 53.9 Software Performance Metrics Average Revenue per Customer (in 000s) Commercial $ 71.0 $ 101.0 $ 95.0 $ 65.0 $ 68.0 Services Performance Metrics Backlog $ 15.4 $ 17.0 $ 16.7 $ 15.9 $ 15.8 *Numbers may not add due to rounding

SIMULATIONS PLUS, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income* (Unaudited) FY 2022 FY 2023 2022 (in millions) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 FY Net Income $ 3.0 $ 4.4 $ 4.1 $ 1.0 $ 1.2 $ 12.5 Excluding: Interest income and expense, net (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.4 ) (0.8 ) (0.7 ) Provision for income taxes 0.8 1.1 0.7 (0.1 ) 0.4 2.6 Depreciation and amortization 0.8 1.0 0.9 0.9 0.9 3.6 Stock-based compensation 0.6 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.9 2.7 Mergers & Acquisitions expense — — — 0.3 0.3 0.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5.3 $ 7.2 $ 6.3 $ 2.3 $ 3.0 $ 21.0 *Numbers may not add due to rounding

