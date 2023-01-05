Hopefuls from 40 different countries submitted entries to the pv magazine Awards in 2022, with more regions represented than ever before. This reflects the industry's increasing global relevance and the importance all regions are placing on local innovation and production. Here we present the seven winners, who will be honored once again in a live Award ceremony on Jan. 17th, staged alongside the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi.Encouraging trends in technology are on show across all seven of our Award categories, with high efficiency n-type technology becoming more established in module ...

