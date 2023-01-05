Glodon Company Limited: Digitalisation in Construction Industry and New Roles of Quantity Surveying Profession

LONDON, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compared with rapid development in other industry sectors, the construction industry - a fragmented sector under continual cost and time pressures - is a slow adopter of revolutionary advancements to its traditional practices.

Luckily in recent years, the pace of digitalisation across the built environments continues to gather momentum with significant opportunities for more efficient processes, business models and industry connections.

In the recent Glodon's g insight magazine, industry experts argue there is a need to exploit the power of data to improve work efficiency and certainty. Real-time, accurate and structured data is the basis for establishing a reliable connection with clear responsibilities. With data and relevant technology, it is possible to create a digital representation of real-world entities and processes synchronised at a specified frequency and fidelity. Over time the digital twin becomes a representation of different types of data and information, spanning disciplines and life cycle phases for assets, giving situational awareness of what is happening and facilitating data-based decision-making.

It is also important to think about a system or platform approach to creating a more comprehensive connection rather than fix eyes on short-term, case-based, one-off applications for solving different problems. A more desirable scenario can be: digital twins of built assets are connected to form a wider digital twin system of cities, various applications are hosted on a platform and project participants along the value chain are integrated into an industry ecosystem.

Never have we been so saturated by data as technology has become more and more ubiquitous. Professionals in a sector that has a huge impact on human welfare shoulder responsibilities to ensure that increasing digitalisation positively contributes to society. At the heart of this ambition is the need for a fundamental transformation in how we work and, more importantly, a culture change.

Quantity surveyors, as the principal custodian of project data, will remain central to all predetermined project outcomes and become the foundation of any asset owners' digital journey. It is time for Digital Cost Managers to position themselves and reconsider their value proposition. A focus on upskilling is an enabler, and cooperation with academia can help bring in more digital talents. Leaders in the sector must look to the future and consider how the workforce of tomorrow can drive the changes.

For more insights in the magazine, please visit:

https://www.glodon.com/en/publication/magazine/Glodon-Magazine:-g-insight---January-2023-4

About Glodon

Glodon Company Limited is a leading digital building platform service provider established in 1998. With a vision of making every project a success, the company has established more than 80 subsidiaries worldwide, providing more than 100 products and services across the entire life cycle of construction projects for 340,000 corporate customers in over 100 countries and regions.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digitalisation-in-construction-industry-and-new-roles-of-quantity-surveying-profession-301714372.html