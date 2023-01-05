VidCruiter.: VidCruiter Awarded Agreement With UK Government, Now Available to the Public Sector Through G-Cloud 13 Framework

LONDON, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VidCruiter, a leading SaaS provider of government recruiting software, today announced that it has been named a pre-qualified cloud software vendor by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS).

VidCruiter's cloud-based hiring tools are now available to UK central government departments and public sector organisations through G-Cloud 13, a framework between the UK government and suppliers of cloud-based services.

VidCruiter offers an end-to-end suite of hiring and interviewing solutions, including:

Video interviewing

Structured interviewing

Applicant tracking, skills assessments

Reference checking

VidCruiter is committed to helping UK central government departments and public sector organisations maximise hiring efficiencies, reduce time-to-hire, and scale, all while maintaining full compliance. As a specialised government recruiting software provider, VidCruiter has partnered with government agencies around the world to modernize and digitize their hiring processes for greater efficiency and consistency with internal standards and frameworks.

For more information on VidCruiter's recruitment software available through the G-Cloud 13 digital marketplace, visit this page . To learn more about VidCruiter's specialized recruiting software for the government and public sector, visit VidCruiter .

About VidCruiter

VidCruiter's advanced suite of end-to-end recruitment products qualifies applicants at scale and provides an interview experience aligned with global hybrid work models and equitable hiring frameworks. The platform easily integrates with existing industry-leading HR tools at any point in the hiring journey to streamline existing processes.

About G-Cloud 13

The G-Cloud framework is a procurement gateway managed by Crown Commercial Service (CCS) that allows UK central government departments and public sector organizations to purchase pre-vetted cloud-based software solutions. CCS is an executive agency and trading fund of the Cabinet Office of the UK Government, whose role is to improve the government's commercial and procurement activity.

