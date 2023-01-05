Altona Rare Earths Plc - Information about AGM Attendance

5 January 2023

ALTONA RARE EARTHS PLC

("Altona" or "the Company")

INFORMATION ABOUT AGM ATTENDANCE

Altona (AQSE: ANR.PL), a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, acquisition and development of Rare Earth Elements ("REE") mining projects in Africa, is pleased to provide shareholders with information regarding its upcoming AGM.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at the office of Altona's Company Secretary, Orana Corporate LLP, at Eccleston Place, 25 Eccleston Yards, London, SW1W 9NF, on Wednesday 11 January 2023 at 11.00 a.m.

A copy of the Annual Report and voting proxy forms have been posted on the Company's website: www.altonaRE.com/investors/documents.

Shareholders can also join the AGM remotely via Zoom by using the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84211799900?pwd=dGJaNFhGTzZSa0lsdlBTcDZSVXJZZz09

To access the meeting, shareholders will need to email the Company Secretary, Mrs. Louise Adrian (ladrian@oranacorp.com), to request a passcode.

For further information, please visit www.altonaRE.com or contact:

Altona Rare Earths Plc

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Chief Executive +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Martin Wood, Non-Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7880 787 080

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Nick Michaels +44 (0) 20 3772 0021

Optiva Securities (Broker)

Daniel Ingram +44 (0) 20 3411 1882

About Altona Rare Earths Plc

Altona is a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of Rare Earth Element (REE) metals in Africa. It owns a REE mining project in Mozambique; the Monte Muambe Project, a significant Light REE mining project in the northwest of the country. Monte Muambe is an ancient sub-volcanic carbonatite intrusion with a 4km diameter, held under Prospecting Licence 7573L by Monte Muambe Mining Lda. The Company is in the process of investigating other REE opportunities in Africa.