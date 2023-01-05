The "Strategic Insights into France's Two-wheeler Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyses the French two-wheeler (2W) market, including the internal combustion engine (ICE) 2W and electric 2W (e2W) segments. The primary subsegments included are motorcycles, scooters, mopeds, and bikes.
The study evaluates the factors transforming the 2W space and France's transition towards electric mobility. It delves into the market's macro factors using political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental (PESTLE) and strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) analyses. It also identifies the key drivers and constraints to growth.
The study discusses growth projections, market shares, and major participants and their pricing strategies for ICE 2Ws and e2Ws. It provides a snapshot of the market's business models and, through cost analysis, the growth opportunities by fuel type, mobility applications, and vehicle type.
The study also highlights the opportunities electric vehicle (EV) products and solutions present. The base year is 2021, and the forecast period is 2022 to 2026.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the French Two-wheeler (2W) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Segmentation: ICE 2W
- Segmentation: e2W
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- France's 2W Roadmap
- 2W VIO
- PESTLE Analysis
- SWOT Analysis
- Market Attractiveness
- Market Outlook for 2Ws
- Overall Market Snapshot
- Market Trends
- Evolving e2W Ecosystem
- Comparative Cost Analysis
- Opportunities by Fuel Type
- Opportunity by Mobility Application
- Opportunity by Vehicle Type
- Opportunities for e2W Products, Solutions, and Services
- Regional Opportunities
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: ICE 2Ws
- ICE 2W Historical Performance: Unit Shipment
- ICE 2W Unit Shipment Forecast
- ICE 2W Sales by Displacement and Type
- Top OEMs: Market Leaders in 2021
- ICE 2W Sales by Type
- Snapshot of the Top ICE 2W Models in France
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: e2Ws
- e2W Historical Sales Performance: Unit Shipment
- e2W Unit Shipment Forecast
- e2W Sales by Type
- Top OEMs: Market Leaders in 2021
- Snapshot of Top e2W Models in France
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Government Initiatives
- Growth Opportunity 2: Adventure and Touring Segments
- Growth Opportunity 3: Battery Swapping Services
