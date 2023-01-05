The "Strategic Insights into France's Two-wheeler Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyses the French two-wheeler (2W) market, including the internal combustion engine (ICE) 2W and electric 2W (e2W) segments. The primary subsegments included are motorcycles, scooters, mopeds, and bikes.

The study evaluates the factors transforming the 2W space and France's transition towards electric mobility. It delves into the market's macro factors using political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental (PESTLE) and strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) analyses. It also identifies the key drivers and constraints to growth.

The study discusses growth projections, market shares, and major participants and their pricing strategies for ICE 2Ws and e2Ws. It provides a snapshot of the market's business models and, through cost analysis, the growth opportunities by fuel type, mobility applications, and vehicle type.

The study also highlights the opportunities electric vehicle (EV) products and solutions present. The base year is 2021, and the forecast period is 2022 to 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the French Two-wheeler (2W) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Segmentation: ICE 2W

Segmentation: e2W

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

France's 2W Roadmap

2W VIO

PESTLE Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Market Attractiveness

Market Outlook for 2Ws

Overall Market Snapshot

Market Trends

Evolving e2W Ecosystem

Comparative Cost Analysis

Opportunities by Fuel Type

Opportunity by Mobility Application

Opportunity by Vehicle Type

Opportunities for e2W Products, Solutions, and Services

Regional Opportunities

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: ICE 2Ws

ICE 2W Historical Performance: Unit Shipment

ICE 2W Unit Shipment Forecast

ICE 2W Sales by Displacement and Type

Top OEMs: Market Leaders in 2021

ICE 2W Sales by Type

Snapshot of the Top ICE 2W Models in France

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: e2Ws

e2W Historical Sales Performance: Unit Shipment

e2W Unit Shipment Forecast

e2W Sales by Type

Top OEMs: Market Leaders in 2021

Snapshot of Top e2W Models in France

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Government Initiatives

Growth Opportunity 2: Adventure and Touring Segments

Growth Opportunity 3: Battery Swapping Services

