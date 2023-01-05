DJ Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (BUOY LN) Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jan-2023 / 11:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor USD Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 04-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.5223

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 544522

CODE: BUOY LN

ISIN: LU1571051751

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BUOY LN Sequence No.: 213501 EQS News ID: 1528225 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1528225&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2023 05:55 ET (10:55 GMT)