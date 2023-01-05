Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Torslanda Property Investment AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (13/22)

Torslanda Property Investment AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Torslanda Property Investment AB (publ). Short name: TORSAB ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013914249 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 105564 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be January 18, 2023. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.