Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2023) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible"), a leading provider of digital signage solutions based on printed e-paper displays, announced today the launch of their latest product, the "Large Format Electronic Shelf Label Display."

Designed primarily for grocery store retailers, this new display offers an easy-to-read solution for displaying basic product information and pricing. With its large format, the Electronic Shelf Label Display provides a convenient and engaging way for customers to access important information about the products they are considering.





Figure 1: Large Format Electronic Shelf Label



The Large Format Electronic Shelf Label Display boasts several unique selling points, including a cost reduction of up to 80% in comparison to competing reflective display technologies, highly customizable options with no minimum order quantity, ultra-low power consumption, and a durable design that can withstand the rigours of daily use in a grocery store environment.

"We are thrilled to introduce this innovative new product, and we will showcase it at the upcoming NRF Big Show in New York in January," said Keith Morton, VP of Sales & Marketing at Ynvisible. "The Large Format Electronic Shelf Label Display is a game-changer for grocery store retailers, providing them with a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution for displaying critical product information and driving customer engagement."

Attendees of the NRF Big Show can visit Ynvisible at booth #1709 to learn more about the Large Format Electronic Shelf Label Display and other printed e-paper display solutions for retail.

Upcoming Events

Ynvisible will be present at the following events in Q1 of 2023:

NRF 2023 in New York City, USA, January 14-17, 2023 - Booth #1709

EuroShop in Düsseldorf, Germany February 26 - March 2, 2021

LOPE-C, Munich, Germany, March 1-2, 2023 - Joint exhibition booth in the Swedish Printed Electronics Pavilion, invited speech

Embedded World, Nuremberg, Germany 14 -16 March 2023

Corporate Update

Ynvisible is transitioning from primarily a project sales-based organization to a product-based company. With this, Ynvisible aims to accelerate the time to market for its low power consuming printed e-paper displays and exploit opportunities in the new rapidly growing e-paper markets (1.6 billion USD market in 2022, CAGR 17.3) (Source: Allied Market Research, October 2022). This is a significant shift and will take time to implement, but the entire team is now focused on this transition and making substantial progress.

Ynvisible is in a solid financial position (Working Capital at the end of Q3 2022 was $ $12,614,312) to focus the efforts of its team on implementing the strategic shift and continues to manage its finances judiciously (Monthly Burn Rate 6 months average was $ $530,000). More detailed information highlighting this transition is available on Ynvisible's website, included in the Q3 2022 MD&A.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels, authenticity and security, and retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems and offers a mix of services, materials, and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

