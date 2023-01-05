Outsource Manifest: The Best Virtual Assistant Companies of 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outsource Manifest recently conducted a comprehensive survey of various businesses and solepreneurs operating online in order to determine the top virtual assistant agencies currently available. After carefully evaluating a wide range of factors, including the services offered, the skills and experience of the assistants, the pricing structures, and the overall reputation of each company, a list of the top 10 virtual assistant companies was compiled.





Virtual assistants are becoming increasingly popular among businesses and individuals as a way to free up time and focus on more important tasks. However, with numerous virtual assistant agencies to choose from, selecting the best virtual assistant company can be challenging. Factors to consider when evaluating virtual assistant companies include the services they offer, the qualifications and experience of their assistants, their pricing, and their reputation. It may also be helpful to read reviews and seek recommendations from peers or colleagues. Virtual assistant agencies often provide specialized services such as social media management, customer service, and web design in addition to standard administrative support. Identifying the specific tasks that require assistance is important in finding a company that can meet those needs. By using a virtual assistant, businesses and individuals can benefit from reduced workload and increased productivity. When searching for a virtual assistant, it is advisable to consider one's specific needs and research top virtual assistant companies.

The Best 10 Virtual Assistant Companies 2023

Best Rated Overall: Remote Coworker Best for US-Based Assistants: Time etc Specialized Services for Websites: Belay Best for Teams or Big Operations: Prialto Best for Tech Support: WoodBows Best for Rush Projects: Magic Best for One-Off Project Needs: Fancy Hands Best for Small Projects: Taskbullet Best for Speed: FreeUp Best for Solopreneurs: Fiverr

1. Best Overall: Remote Coworker Virtual Assistants

Remote Coworker, a leading provider of virtual assistance and business support services, has a team of highly skilled professionals who can handle a wide range of tasks and projects, including customer service, marketing, and administrative support. With a strong track record of helping businesses save time and money while improving efficiency and productivity, Remote Coworker offers a variety of virtual assistant services, including administrative support, customer service, and social media management.

Price

Remote Coworker boasts cost-effective prices, starting at just $6.99 per hour, while still offering the highest quality VA skills. Their comprehensive VA solution, which is the best on the market, provides top-notch assistance at a price that is 50% lower than competitors.

Pro:

Remote Coworker stands out among other virtual assistance companies due to their dedication to quality and professionalism. Their stringent hiring process and ongoing training program ensure that their team members are highly skilled and able to tackle any challenge. Their user-friendly platform and exceptional customer support make it a breeze for clients to work with them.

2. Best for US-Based Assistants: Time etc

Time etc is a top-rated provider of virtual assistance and business support services, with a particular focus on US-based assistants. Their team consists of highly skilled professionals who are located in the United States, ensuring that clients can rely on timely and reliable communication and support.

Price

Prices start at $1,000 per month for 20 hours of assistance

per month for 20 hours of assistance Additional hours can be purchased at $50 per hour

Pros: US-based assistants, flexible plans, 24/7 availability

Cons: Limited to specific tasks, no upfront commitments required

3. Specialized Services for Websites: Belay

Belay is a leading provider of virtual assistance and business support services, with a particular focus on specialized services for websites. Their team consists of highly skilled professionals who are well-versed in website design and development, search engine optimization, content creation, and more. They have a track record of helping businesses improve their online presence and drive more traffic and leads to their websites.

Price

Prices start at $1,000 per month for 10 hours of assistance

per month for 10 hours of assistance Additional hours can be purchased at $100 per hour

Pros: US-based assistants, specialized services, dedicated account manager

Cons: Requires a minimum commitment of 10 hours per month

4. Best for Teams or Big Operations: Prialto

Prialto is a top-rated provider of virtual assistance and business support services, with a particular focus on teams or big operations. Their team consists of highly skilled professionals who are able to handle a high volume of tasks and projects and work seamlessly with multiple team members. They have a strong track record of helping businesses save time and money while improving efficiency and productivity.

Price:

start at $2,000 per month for 40 hours of assistance

per month for 40 hours of assistance Additional hours can be purchased at $50 per hour

Pros: US-based assistants, specialized services, dedicated account manager

Cons: Requires a minimum commitment of 40 hours per month

5. Best for Tech Support: WoodBows

WoodBows is a leading provider of virtual assistance and business support services, with a particular focus on tech support. Their team consists of highly skilled professionals who are knowledgeable in a wide range of technologies and able to assist with troubleshooting, maintenance, and other technical issues. They have a strong track record of helping businesses save time and money while improving efficiency and productivity.

Prices

Prices start at $500 per month for 20 hours of assistance

per month for 20 hours of assistance Additional hours can be purchased at $25 per hour

Pros: US-based assistants, specialized in tech support, flexible plans

Cons: Requires a minimum commitment of 20 hours per month

6. Best for Rush Projects: Magic

Magic is a top-rated provider of virtual assistance and business support services, with a particular focus on rush projects. Their team consists of highly skilled professionals who are able to work efficiently and deliver high-quality results under tight deadlines. They have a strong track record of helping businesses save time and money while improving efficiency and productivity.

Price: Most dedicated virtual assistants on Magic are available at $10 per hour, but this price is only available through "unmanaged" work.

Pros : Fast turnaround, no minimum commitment, a wide range of tasks available

: Fast turnaround, no minimum commitment, a wide range of tasks available Cons: Limited to specific tasks, assistants are not US-based

7. Best for One-Off Project Needs: Fancy Hands

Fancy Hands is a leading provider of virtual assistance and business support services, with a particular focus on one-off project needs. Their team consists of highly skilled professionals who are able to assist with a wide range of tasks and projects on an as-needed basis. They have a strong track record of helping businesses save time and money while improving efficiency and productivity.

Price

Prices start at $29.99 per month for 15 minutes of assistance

per month for 15 minutes of assistance Additional time can be purchased at $3 per 15 minutes

Pros: Wide range of tasks available, pay-as-you-go pricing, no minimum commitment

Cons: Limited to specific tasks, assistants are not US-based

8. Best for Small Projects: Taskbullet

Taskbullet is a top-rated provider of virtual assistance and business support services, with a particular focus on small projects. Their team consists of highly skilled professionals who are able to assist with a wide range of tasks and projects, and work efficiently to deliver high-quality results within a short time frame. They have a strong track record of helping businesses save time and money while improving efficiency and productivity.

Prices

Prices start at $49 per month for 10 hours of assistance

per month for 10 hours of assistance Additional hours can be purchased at $5 per hour

Pros: Affordable, wide range of tasks available, no minimum commitment

Cons: Limited to specific tasks, assistants are not US-based

9. Best for Speed: FreeUp

FreeUp is a leading provider of virtual assistance and business support services, with a particular focus on speed. Their team is made up of professionals with a lot of skills who can work quickly and deliver high-quality results. They have a strong track record of helping businesses save time and money while improving efficiency and productivity.

Price:

Prices start at $495 per month for 40 hours of assistance

per month for 40 hours of assistance Additional hours can be purchased at $12.50 per hour

Pros: Wide range of tasks available, flexible plans, dedicated account manager

Cons: Requires a minimum commitment of 40 hours per month

10. Best for Solopreneurs: Fiverr

Fiverr is a leading online marketplace for freelancers and solopreneurs, offering a wide range of services, including virtual assistance and business support. Their platform allows solopreneurs to connect with clients and showcase their skills and expertise, and enables businesses to find and hire skilled professionals for specific tasks or projects. They have a proven track record of assisting solopreneurs and clients in saving time and money while improving efficiency and productivity.

Price:

Prices for virtual personal assistant services on Fiverr may vary depending on the specific services offered and the experience and expertise of the freelancer.

Pros

Wide range of services available

Ability to choose from a variety of freelancers with different skills and experience levels

Flexibility to choose the level of service and price that best fits user's needs and budget

Cons

Lack of dedicated account management or support

Limited ability to build a long-term relationship with the same freelancer

Potential for lower quality or reliability compared to more established virtual personal assistant companies

