The German authorities have revealed plans to grant rebates of up to 40% to help homeowners to buy and install heat pumps.From pv magazine Germany The German government has launched a rebate scheme to support the deployment of residential heat pumps. The program covers up to 40% of the costs to buy and deploy heat pumps, with a basic subsidy rate of 25%. Depending on the type of heat pump, there is also a subsidy bonus ranging from 5% to 10% to replace old, inefficient heating systems. The bonus, which was previously only awarded to heat pumps with geothermal energy, wastewater, or groundwater ...

