Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited: Global Nebulizer Market Size Surpass USD 1578.74 Mn By 2028, At 6.90% CAGR says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Nebulizer Market is anticipated to amass a valuation of USD 1578.74 million by 2028 from USD 1034.14 million in 2021, registering a CAGR of 6.90% over the forecast duration of 2022-2028.





Nebulizer is described as a kind of medical device powered with the capacity to change liquid medicine into mist so that it can be directly inhaled by a patient using a mask or mouthpiece. It is used to treat a wide range of respiratory ailments including cystic fibrosis, COPD, and asthma, among others. A patient requires to take the device and breath through it for nearly 10-15 minutes with the help of the attached mouthpiece. This facilitates direct medicine delivery into the lungs and provides instant relieve. Most of these devices are compact and easily portable in nature.

Global Nebulizer Market Outlook (2022-2029)

The growing pervasiveness of respiratory disorders, surge in the geriatric population base, and influx of advanced technologies in the field are primarily augmenting the outlook of this business vertical.

Furthermore, rising R&D investments in this vertical, growing health awareness among the masses, coupled with the rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure are adding momentum to the progression of this industry sphere.

Also, increasing healthcare expenditure, escalating demand for home healthcare, and rising trends of unhealthy lifestyle among the masses are creating lucrative opportunities for this market to prosper.

Moreover, rising focus of key players to develop and launch effective nebulizers, increase adoption of jet nebulizers, growing occurrence of respiratory ailments among children, and emergence of new players in the market are stimulating the overall dynamics of the Global Nebulizer Market.

On the flipside, high costs and associated side effects are hindering the remuneration scope of this business sphere.

Competitive Hierarchy

The prominent players characterizing the competitive terrain of this business vertical are DeVillbiss Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Becton Dickinson, Philips Healthcare, Omron Healthcare Inc., PARI Respiratory Equipment, Allied Healthcare Products, Aerogen, Medtronics PLC, Briggs Healthcare, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS INC., Trudell Medical International, and Teleflex Medical Inc.

These companies are emphasizing towards the diversification of their product portfolio. They are partaking in mergers & acquisition deals, collaborations, partnerships, along with R&D activities to survive in this highly competitive market.

Segmental Outlook

By Product Type

Pneumatic Nebulizer

Ultrasonic Nebulizer

Mesh Nebulizer

By End-User

Home

Hospital

Physician/Clinic

Region-Wise Outlook

Which is the top performing region in this market?

North America is reckoned to generate substantial returns over the estimated timeframe owing to the increase in the elderly population base, growing prevalence of target diseases, rising health cognizance, and technological advances.

How is Middle East & Africa faring in this industry?

Middle East & Africa is anticipated to capture a significant revenue share over 2022-2028. This is attributable to the growing prevalence of respiratory ailments, increase in the geriatric population, and rising healthcare expenditure in the country. Further, with rapid economic developments, there have widespread evolutions in the medical infrastructure of the region. Alongside, the presence of top market players, rising life expectancy, growing disposable income levels, along with surge in the number of government-led projects to bring robust transformation in the MEA healthcare dynamics. Besides, rising R&D activities in this sector, technological innovations, along with escalating demand for home healthcare solutions are adding momentum to the growth of this region.

Category-Wise Outlook

Which is the fastest growing product type segment in the Global Nebulizer Market?

The mesh nebulizer segment has emerged as one of the most rapidly evolving segments. This is credited to the wide array of advantages offered by mesh technologies which in turn is escalating the adoption of these nebulizers across the globe.

Which end user segment is anticipated to witness remarkable growth over 2022-2028?

The home segment is projected to showcase lucrative expansion trends over the estimated timeline. This is ascribed to the increasing popularity of home healthcare owing to its high degree of convenience and affordability.

Comparing the historical outlook and ongoing trends of this market

This business sphere has been garnering significant returns over the estimated timeline due to the positive influence of various expansion propellants.

There has been a growing prevalence of respiratory disorders across the globe. This is attributable to the increase in the ageing population base, rising pollution levels, unhealthy lifestyle trends, and genetic factors. Due to rising stress levels people have started adopting smoking habits which in turn is making them highly prone to respiratory and cardiovascular disorders. This has escalated the demand for early disease diagnosis and treatment. In the wake of this, nebulization devices are gaining massive traction across the globe. These factors together are stimulating the overall dynamics of this industry vertical.

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has positively swayed the dynamics of Global Nebulizer Market. Coronavirus is known to attack our respiratory systems which in turn escalated the demand for respiratory devices. Moreover, due to rising patient pool several countries faced a shortage of meter dose inhalers and ventilators. Therefore, healthcare professionals started adopting alternative devices such as oxygen concentrators, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, and nebulizers to treat the patients. This in turn added traction to the development of this business sphere.

Growing popularity of home healthcare is further increasing the adoption of these devices worldwide. People diagnosed to chronic respiratory diseases require long term healthcare. But regular visits to healthcare centers cost them a fortune and is also time consuming in nature. Therefore, they are adopting breathable devices like nebulizers which can be used with the intervention of any medical professional.

On Special Requirement Nebulizer Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Major Developments

In July 2020, OMRON Healthcare Inc. unveiled its new portable nebulizer range named OMRON NE C106.

