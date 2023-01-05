Patented Technology Provides Protection for HeartBeam AIMIGo Credit Card-sized Device in European Market

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere, announced today that its patent that enables generation of a synthesized 12-lead ECG by the HeartBeam AIMIGo credit card-sized device was issued by the European Patent Office. This patent offers protection for HeartBeam's flagship technology in multiple countries in Europe and has been validated in France, Germany, Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The innovation opens the pathway for a patient to record a set of signals using HeartBeam AIMIGo outside of a medical setting with a diagnostic synthesized 12-lead ECG immediately transmitted to a physician for review and diagnosis.

According to data from the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), more than 11 million new cases of cardiovascular disease (CVD) occur in Europe as a whole, every year, with almost 49 million people living with the disease in the EU alone at a cost as of €210 billion a year. CVD remains the leading cause of mortality and a major cause of morbidity in Europe. A 12-lead ECG is the standard of care for detecting any cardiac condition and is considered one of the essential tools for heart attack detection. No single lead ECG product currently in the marketplace is able to help diagnose a heart attack. HeartBeam's technology will be the first and only 12-lead ECG solution that fits in a consumer's wallet for use anytime, anywhere.

"This initial European patent strengthens our intellectual property protection for our HeartBeam AIMIGo technology offering 12-lead ECG capability as we expand our product applications to reach a variety of regions in the global marketplace," said HeartBeam CEO and Founder Branislav Vajdic, Ph.D. "We continue to enhance our intellectual property to provide protection of our technology in priority global markets."

The newly issued patent (No. EP3280326) expands on HeartBeam's granted and pending core patents for remote heart attack detection. The value of the recently granted 12-lead ECG patch patent is in addressing the market need for multi-week, continuous monitoring, while the AIMIGo solution is always with the patient, long term and providing a means for timely heart attack intervention. This may increase quality of life for cardiac patients by reducing the fear of chest pain and provide added peace of mind. At the core of both products is HeartBeam's breakthrough ability to provide a patient-friendly means of obtaining a 12-lead ECG anytime, anywhere.

About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only 3D-vector ECG platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere. By applying a suite of proprietary algorithms to simplify vector electrocardiography (VECG), the HeartBeam platform enables patients and their clinicians to determine if symptoms are due to a heart attack, quickly and easily, so care can be expedited, if required. HeartBeam has two patented products in development. HeartBeam AIMI is software for acute care settings that provides a 3D comparison of baseline and symptomatic 12-lead ECG to more accurately identify a heart attack. HeartBeam AIMIGo is the first and only credit card-sized 12-lead output ECG device coupled with a smart phone app and cloud-based diagnostic software system to facilitate remote heart attack detection. HeartBeam AIMI and AIMIGo have not yet been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for marketing in the USA or other geographies. For more information, visit HeartBeam.com.

