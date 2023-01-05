GGX Gold Corp.: GGX Gold Reviewing Critical Mineral Status Tellurium-Gold Veins

Historic Mining District Greenwood BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSX-V:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's 100% owned Gold Drop property in the Greenwood Mining Camp in British Columbia, Canada.

GGX has initiated a review of targets at the Gold Drop Property to focus on tellurium enriched gold veins, considering the growing interest in Critical Minerals as outlined in the Government's release of its Critical Minerals Strategy. Tellurium is on Canada's list of 31 critical minerals, with applications in solar power and thermoelectric devices.

Map of Gold Drop Property showing exploration areas.

Barry Brown, chief executive officer of GGX Gold, stated: "Critical minerals are essential to powering the clean energy transition to a low-carbon and digitalized economy. Current projections for significantly increased demand of critical minerals are far overwhelming current supply. Canada has made it a priority to foster domestic critical mineral exploration, and GGX Gold Corp. will endeavour to take full advantage of the opportunity that lies ahead with a focus on tellurium as well as gold."

A review of previous analytical results shows that elevated tellurium is associated with high gold concentrations in the COD, Perky, and Ken veins. However, data are limited because tellurium (Te) analyses were not routinely performed prior to 2018. As such, Te values remain unknown over much of the property and could be present in significant amounts in other known gold-rich veins. The tellurium is suspected to be contained in gold-telluride minerals such as Sylvanite (AuAgTe4).

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Te ppm Vein PKY20-08 1.73 2.87 1.14 158.2 675.5 444.5 PERKY COD19-46 32.52 33.5 0.98 63.0 600.0 507.0 COD COD19-23 25.12 26.62 1.50 71.5 775.3 363.7 COD COD18-67 23.19 30.47 7.28 141.9 1263.3 902.1 COD COD18-70 22.57 29.47 6.90 183.3 1384.1 993.7 COD

Sample ID Easting UTM Northing UTM Sample Width (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Te ppm Vein 112759 381007 5447025 0.4 m channel 21.7 >100 149.0 COD 112753 381071 5447117 Grab 15.45 >100 114.5 COD 844796 384066 5447148 Grab 297 1290 >500 KEN

Table showing elevated tellurium results in drill holes (top) and rock samples (bottom)

A comprehensive review of Te results is underway and a plan for re-sampling is being laid out to quantify the Te concentrations. The area surrounding the gold-tellurium enriched COD, Perky and Everest veins is of particular interest because several lineaments have been identified recently on the digital elevation model (DEM) that strike parallel to the COD vein (see map). These lineaments are interpreted as fractures and faults that could host parallel gold-tellurium bearing veins. The lineaments are being targeted for detailed surface evaluation in 2023, using focused geochemical surveys. Drilling targets are now being re-evaluated for 2023.

The source of the tellurium at Gold Drop is unknown. However, tellurium is associated with gold mineralization world-wide in deposits associated with alkaline to subalkaline igneous host rocks. Deposit examples include Kirkland Lake Ontario, Cripple Creek Colorado, Emperor in Fiji, Porgera and Lihir in Papua New Guinea, and in China where Te is the main commodity (Dashuigou and Majiagou deposits, USGS PP1802-R). In the Gold Drop area, the veins are hosted in rocks that are intruded by syenite dikes and intrusions of the alkaline Coryell suite, suggesting a possible genetic association between the gold mineralization and alkaline magmatism.

Map showing DEM and veins (red), lineaments (blue and white dashed lines) and Te and Au results of rock samples (yellow dots).

Analyses disclosed in this release were conducted by ALS Global - Geochemistry Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, BC, Canada. ALS is an independent, fully accredited commercial laboratory. All mineralized vein samples were analyzed by the metallics sieve method (ALS Code Au-SCR24) with gold determination by fire assay. For other samples, gold was determined by the fire assay method using a 50-gram sample weight and AA finish. Other metals were analyzed as part of a 48-element package using a four-acid digestion and determination by ICP-MS. Over-limit results for tellurium were re-analyzed by four acid ICP-AES. Quality control was monitored from the results of blank and certified reference standard samples that were inserted into the submissions at a frequency of one each in 20 samples.

The Company also announces that it has granted 1,000,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.10 to its directors, officers, employees, and consultants. The options are exercisable for five years and will be cancelled 30 days after cessation of acting as director, officer, employee, or consultant of the Company. The stock options are not transferable and will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of grant and any applicable regulatory acceptance.

The technical information in this release was approved by Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and consultant to the Company.

Readers are cautioned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a Qualified Person. Further work is required to verify that historical records referred to in this News Release are accurate.

