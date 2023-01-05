Focus Universal Inc. Provides Product and Business Updates and New Additions to the Focus Universal Team

ONTARIO, CA and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, provided the following update today to the Company's shareholders.

NEW TEAM ADDITIONS

Focus Universal is also pleased to welcome Mr. Anthony Tejada to join Focus Universal as Vice President of Operations for AVX. With over 30 years of experience, Mr. Tejada has worked for Hewlett-Packard and has spent many years developing proprietary businesses with several large corporate clients. Mr. Tejada is an IT and marketing expert with many years of experience in network design within the audio/video industry. Mr. Irving Kau remarked, "We believe Mr. Tejada can grow the existing AVXto the next level under his vast and experienced leadership. In fact, Mr. Tejada has closed contracts recently and brings in existing accounts with large global clients."

PRODUCT UPDATES

Focus Universal has recently received and approved important devices as key parts of the Focus Universal smart universal IoT and Ubiquitor. Focus Universal's Shenzhen subsidiary designed and developed the CO2 meter, four-electrode TDS meter, pH meter, and total dissolved Oxygen meter. Dr. Desheng Wang commented, "These devices are real commercial products with real-world applications, changing device sensors is all an Ubiquitor required to switch from one type of device to another without revising the software and redesigning the hardware. Designing industrial measurement or control devices is difficult, and managing large quantities with multiple sensors in industrial IoT is even more difficult. With our products, we can share the same hardware and software platform and still generate customized functions and unique features. We are demonstrating the productivity gains and cost savings of a coordinated and planned IoT system, where years of device development work can be done in weeks."

Furthermore, Focus Universal's patented honeycomb-activated carbon filters, which the USPTO recently issued a patent for, arrived at our California warehouse. Compared with traditional activated carbon, these filters are 60% lighter, 60% more compact, and have 60% more absorbing capacity, with no carbon dust. Lusher Bioscientific started marketing these filters.

ATM FACILITY PLANS

Focus Universal filed for a $25 million at-the-market (ATM) offering on Dec 12, 2022. Dr. Desheng Wang noted, "Focus Universal is currently in solid financial health, our balance sheet is strong, and we have over $5 million cash with a low burn rate, no debt or warrants, and we did not sell any shares. This offering is only being used as a backup plan; we will not sell any shares with enough cash at current market prices"

TEHCNOLOGY REVIEW AND ROADMAP

IoT-driven workload at a massive scale makes it challenging to design products in the traditional manner. The complexity and variability of circuit board and software development cannot be overcome manually even with significant levels of automation. Cisco reported that around three-quarters of all IoT projects are failing, with 60% stalling at the proof of concepts stage. Five fundamental technologies have been quietly developed by the Focus team for 15 years, (1) patented Universal Smart Instrumentation Platform (USIP) focuses on solving the issue of interchangeability and interoperability between 20 billion IoT devices, of which all 20 billion IoT devices circuit boards can utilize 90% of the design within the universal smart platform instead of manually designing entirely from scratch. (2) Natural integrated programmable language (NIPL) machine-auto-generates the application specific user interface instead of reprogramming the needed software manually from scratch. (3) Our patented ultra-narrow band power communication technology, PLC, overcomes the noise challenges which have impeded powerline communication progress for over a century. (4) Ultra narrow band wireless technology adapts that technology to the wireless realm and potentially saves thousands of mujltiples of energy as compared to the existing 5G and other formats. (5) DoC (Device-on-a-Chip) leverages USIP technology into a single chip that performs all device functions. The Focus team development designs focus on productivity gains and cost savings, on whether a greater amount of work can be done in a shorter, more efficient time span, rather than just whether a design is simply doable.

Initially, we applied our USIP to the hydroponic and smart home automation industries as sectors to test and demonstrate the efficiency and cost saving within the system and then aim to promote this technology to all industries. Admittedly, hydroponics itself is a small industry and devices are relatively easy to design. In this case where the devices are so plentiful, a single Ubiquitor can replace tens to hundreds of hydroponic devices. Additionally, smart home automation has huge market and is a good case study to demonstrate efficiency and cost-savings, as we believe a single Ubiquitor may replace any measurement and control device in the household, as hardware and software among the devices can be shared.

About Focus Universal:

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The company has developed five disruptive patented technology platforms with 26 patents and patents pending in various phases and 8 trademarks pending in various phases to solve the major problems facing hardware and software design and production within the industry today. These technologies combined to have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security. Focus currently trades on the Nasdaq Global Markets and is in the Russell 2000 Index.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Focus Universal specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Lisa Gray

One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Office: (646) 893-5835

lisa@skylineccg.com

For company inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

626-802-5416

ir@focusuniversal.com

SOURCE: Focus Universal Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/734104/Focus-Universal-Inc-Provides-Product-and-Business-Updates-and-New-Additions-to-the-Focus-Universal-Team